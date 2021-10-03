Beloit, WI - Margaret K. Howe, 102, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. She was born on April 24, 1919 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Nellie (Heffron) Burns. Margaret was a 1937 graduate of Beloit High School. She graduated in 1940 from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, WI and was licensed as a registered nurse. Margaret married Richard Howe on April 19, 1941 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hales Corners, WI. He predeceased her on July 21, 1989.