Chad Burner

Beloit, WI - Chad Steven Burner, 46 years young, of Beloit, WI, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 18, 2021 of a heart attack in Nashville, TN. Chad lived and attended schools in the Beloit area, including Turner and Beloit Catholic High School. He currently worked at Birdseye Foods as a manager of operations and previously at Simmons, Serta, Seneca, and Bremner/Treehouse where he met some wonderful mentors and became a mentor himself. He displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems and was always trying to find ways to improve. Chad truly lived his life to the fullest everyday through simple pleasures; golfing, camping, and traveling were among his favorites. He loved spending time with his wife, family and friends doing anything that would make a great memory and story. Chad had the uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and the lives he touched can attest to that truth.