Prince William Delivers Thought-Provoking Speech As He Channels Late Prince Philip in TV Hosting

Prince Harry is a royal who has spent most of his life trying to evade the press, but at the same time, knows it's a push-and-pull relationship that he can't escape. And it's been like this for most of his adult life. During an interview for his 21st birthday, Harry admitted that press reports upset him, but he still reads them anyway. "I have to read them just for peace of mind, just to know what they've written," he said. "I don't think it's really a case of dealing with it. I don't know if you can deal with it, you just get on with it."

