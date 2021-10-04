CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Delivers Thought-Provoking Speech As He Channels Late Prince Philip in TV Hosting

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William has decided to join the spotlight similar to how his late grandfather Prince Philip had, which is hosting a TV show. The royal reportedly had his celebrity debut last Sunday when his show aired on national television for everyone to see. William had looked like a spitting image of Prince Philip as he warned the public about the immediate danger that climate change brings to our society.

