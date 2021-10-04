Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly making bomb threat against employer

A Mississippi woman has been arrested Sunday after police say she claimed a bomb was inside a department where she works.

Southaven Police said they received the threat at approximately 2:54 p.m. Police were told a bomb was inside the Marshalls store at 105 Goodman Road West in Southaven.

The store and surrounding areas were evacuated and a Memphis-based bomb squad was brought in to search the area.

The scene was eventually cleared and no explosives were found. As police investigated the threat, they determined a Marshalls employee, Patricia Lanshaw, 20, of Southaven, was the primary suspect.

She was arrested and charged with one count of threats by electronic media. She was being held with no bond until a judge can set a bond in the coming days.