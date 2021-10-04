CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Northwest Florida Community Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will offer a vaccine clinic on Thursday, October 7.

The clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. No appointment is required and all you have to bring is your ID and insurance card.

Hospital officials said they will have the first and second dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. They said they might also have the Johnson and Johnson available.

Officials said they ran out of J & J last week but they anticipate they will have more for this week’s clinic.

Related
WMBB

Bay County hosts their fall Waste Amnesty Days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tomorrow is another day for you to clean out your garage and get rid of all the stuff you can’t throw in the garbage. Bay County is again hosting its twice-a-year waste amnesty days event. It started Friday, Oct. 8th and runs through Oct. 9th. Bay County residents can dispose […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FDOH Walton County offering multiple vaccine clinics

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to get your first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine the Florida Department of Health in Walton County is offering multiple vaccine clinics. The two clinics are both walk-up and appointments are not required. The first clinic will take place Tuesday, October 5 from 10 a.m. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Bay County Emergency Operations Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron Desantis came to Bay County to commemorate the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael coming up. On October 10, 2018, Northwest Florida was devastated by the tropical storm that turned into a Category 5 hurricane. On Friday, Gov. Desantis announced $3.1 million going to NorthWest Florida for hurricane recovery. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Dozens of Jackson Hospital officials show up to city commission meeting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Previously, Marianna City Commissioners referred to the company trying to bring in an outpatient surgery center as “skeleton.” They said they wanted it to be confidential. But at Tuesday’s commission meeting, the people there found out “skeleton” is actually Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic. “I would encourage the hospital to reach out to […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Big developments on the horizon for Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance held their annual investors meeting Wednesday morning. There are currently eight codenamed projects the Economic Development Alliance is working on, in fields ranging from distribution to manufacturing and aviation. Project Life is one of the projects the EDA is hoping to secure for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Caskets at Panama City cemetery affected by flooding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday’s flooding caused significant problems at a Panama City cemetery. Water saturated the ground at Hillside Cemetery and lifted a coffin out of its vault and forced it up to the surface. It is a city-owned graveyard. City officials said the person inside had been recently buried. Panama City’s Quality […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City carnival brings joy to locals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old Panama City mall parking lot is lit up and ready for fall with the carnival in town. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, residents were excited to see the rides and games.The gates opened on Tuesday night. Carnival company, Arnold Amusements typically brings its rides […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. beach activities ordinance going through modifications

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Beach rules are changing again for Walton County residents and residents. Vendors and residents gathered over the past few days to talk about those modifications. Every year beach code compliance holds workshops to get feedback on their ordinance. Code compliance is looking at several issues from the way beach furniture […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Damaged Bay Town Trolley transit shelters to be replaced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New transit shelters for Bay Town Trolley riders were a topic of discussion at the Transportation Planning Organization meeting on Wednesday. Many of the shelters were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael and although some of them have been replaced, transit officials said they have 14 new shelters they want […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. investigator talks fight against domestic violence

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Domestic violence is down in Bay County, but it’s still a major concern for law enforcement and families. The state of Florida saw a high number of homicides caused by domestic violence prior to 2012. Corporal Amy Burnette said that’s when the domestic violence division was created at the Bay […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Jackson County School Board votes in 16 JCSO school resource officers

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — For about the last five school years, the Jackson County School District has operated its own police department. After Superintendent Steve Benton and Sheriff Donnie Edenfield were elected in November, they decided it was time for the Sheriff’s Office to take the reigns. “We didn’t have a server. You have to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley speaks at Panama City Rotary Club meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley had an opportunity to speak to the Panama City Rotary Club at their meeting on Tuesday. Chief Whitley spoke about forecasting, rain chances and tornadoes. Rotarians even stayed after the meeting to ask Chief Whitley a variety of questions. “That was awesome,” Panama City […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
WMBB

Contract approved for new juvenile courthouse construction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to approve a $12.5 million contract for construction. The new courthouse will be built on the Southwest corner of the existing courthouse campus on McKenzie Avenue and will connect to the Bay County Courthouse. The plans also include a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

City of Springfield projects to be fully-funded

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield has made an exciting announcement for residents. At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders decided to approve a grant application to put towards the new community civic center. This means the building will be fully-funded. Mayor Ralph Hammond said after the construction and road projects around town, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
