Northwest Florida Community Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will offer a vaccine clinic on Thursday, October 7.

The clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. No appointment is required and all you have to bring is your ID and insurance card.

Hospital officials said they will have the first and second dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. They said they might also have the Johnson and Johnson available.

Officials said they ran out of J & J last week but they anticipate they will have more for this week’s clinic.