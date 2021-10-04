CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bad decisions, 3rd-down lapses drop Rams from unbeaten ranks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorite after beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town. After three weeks of resembling the team that reached the Super Bowl in Sean McVay’s second season as coach in 2018, the Rams looked liked the club that underperformed the past two years during Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals. The Rams’ defense was No. 1 in the NFL last year under coordinator Brandon Staley but has slipped under his replacement, Raheem Morris.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Rams slam Tom Brady, Buccaneers with firm message in battle of NFL unbeatens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Notice served. The Los Angeles Rams delivered a strong message about their viability as a Super Bowl champion by manhandling the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a matchup of undefeated teams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards...
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Bucs minus key players in battle of unbeatens vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without dynamic receiver Antonio Brown when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a rematch from last season. The Rams (2-0) defeated the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa Bay last year, Sean McVay's first win against Tom Brady as a head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Ap Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals
culvercityobserver.com

Rams looks to stay unbeaten against Cardinals

Fresh off one of their most satisfying home victories since returning to Los Angeles in 2016, the 3-0 undefeated Rams now prepare for a second consecutive Sunday Shootout in Inglewood this weekend against the 3-0 undefeated Arizona Cardinals. This past Sunday, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams took out the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the G.O.A.T., quarterback Tom Brady in style, 34-24.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Prolific passing games in Cardinals-Rams unbeaten showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay’s partnership with Matthew Stafford. But Kingsbury and Kyler Murray are rolling as well for the Cardinals, and the NFC West rivals’ meeting on Sunday is more than an eye-catching showdown between unbeaten teams. It’s a chance to see two of the sport’s top passing offenses trading touchdowns for what both teams expect to be a difficult afternoon. McVay has never lost to the Cardinals, going 8-0 in his Rams career.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals stomp on the Rams to remain unbeaten in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals sent a strong message to the rest of the NFL on Sunday as they cruised to an easy victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. With wins in their first three games against teams with a combined record of 3-9 this season, the Arizona Cardinals knew their first true test of the 2021 campaign was going to take place on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Phinsider

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Cardinals lay smack down on Rams to jump into top spot

The 2021 NFL season moves into Week 5 and The Phinsider Power Rankings follow right behind. Last week, we saw the Los Angeles Rams move into the top spot after defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, we saw the Arizona Cardinals beat the Rams in convincing fashion, causing another shake up at the top of the power rankings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkcitynews.net

NFL roundup: Cardinals defeat Rams in battle of unbeatens

Led by Kyler Murray and an explosive offense, the Arizona Cardinals manhandled the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The victory was the first for the Cardinals over a Los Angeles team led by coach Sean McVay after enduring eight straight losses, and the first victory for Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury over good friend McVay.
NFL
CBS Boston

The NFL’s Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle’s Michael Dickson

BOSTON (CBS) — We watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. One thing we don’t watch football for is the punting. Or so we thought. Thursday night forever changed the scope of watching NFL games and perhaps professional sports in general. Because we saw … a double punt. And it was glorious. In the event that you missed it, this historic moment took place late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s wacky and wild game between the Los Angeles Rams and the...
NFL
Idaho8.com

Wilson’s injury leaves Seahawks in limbo after loss to Rams

SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the attributes that have made Russell Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked near the high on the list. He has never missed a start, and only rarely not taken a snap. That streak of always being under center for the Seahawks could be at risk depending on the severity of a finger injury suffered in a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll called the injury to the middle finger on Wilson’s throwing hand a “badly sprained finger.” It was injured enough that Wilson couldn’t grip the ball the way he needed to throw.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Wilson injures finger

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 365 yards and a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on Thursday night in a game Russell Wilson left in the second half with a finger injury on his throwing hand. Wilson missed significant game time due to injury for the first time after injuring the middle finger on his throwing hand. He was hurt by contact on a follow through midway through the third quarter. Pete Carroll says it’s a “badly sprained finger.” He attempted to direct one more drive before turning the game over to backup Geno Smith. The Rams improved to 4-1. Seattle is 2-3.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy