July 25, 1955 - September 30, 2021. South Beloit, WI - Judith M. Richardson, 66, of South Beloit passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Born July 25, 1955, in Edgerton, the daughter of Ralph and Betty Jane (Edwards) Cornell. Judy graduated from South Beloit High School. She worked as a collections agent for many years. Judy was very active in the Monday night AA meetings and was also involved with Overeaters Anonymous. She was a very caring and supportive person. Most of all, Judy loved her children. Judy always wanted to help others with their weaknesses, while struggling with her own. Judy battled with her illness for over 40 years. Most of the time she would put a smile on her face, and go about her day. Her laugh and smile was contagious and she always had a kind word for everyone.