CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Recap: Walk Like the Dead

By Richard Rys
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this final season split into three eight-episode chapters, what we have here is a classic setup moment: It’s slow, not much happens, and it tees up something big for the mini-finale that’s ahead. We’ve seen these before, and it’s not a bad episode. But after last week’s nail-biter with Connie in the horror house, and knowing the show is in its final stretch, it’s mostly a disappointing bit of filler — save for the increasing weirdness of the Commonwealth and a surprising plan to take down the Reapers.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Does Daryl die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The final season of The Walking Dead has started airing, and that means all bets are off when it comes to character deaths. As such, fans are worried that Daryl may die in The Walking Dead Season 11. He’s one of the longest surviving cast members, and it’s obvious that the writers aren’t going to let everyone make it through the finale alive. We’ll take a look at Daryl’s chances of survival below.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Walking Dead is Going Out With a Whimper…So Far

Being bold enough to say that a lot of people had high hopes for season 11 of The Walking Dead isn’t too hard, but thinking that it was going to be any better than the seasons that have come before it was an iffy proposition. The Whisperer’s War was probably the best thing that’s happened to the show in a while, apart from the final confrontation with Negan and his people, but even that might be up for debate seeing as how it ended. Personally, the survivors hiding among the dead and taking out the Whisperers was kind of fun, but it didn’t feel as though it lasted long enough since the final fight felt like it should have been something that took at least a third of the final episode. When all was said and done though, the fighting did end, and a substantial number of walkers were allowed to plummet to their final rest. But then there are plenty to go around obviously since even after years of slaughtering walkers and their fellow humans, the survivors can’t help but continue to be plagued by the dead as they continue to show up in droves.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Blackbeard
Kentucky New Era

‘The Walking Dead’ Brings Back Connie — And Places Her in Grave Danger (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 6, “On the Inside.”]. “On the Inside” arrived about a month too early. Had it aired in late October, this horror-infused installment of The Walking Dead would be the perfect Halloween watch. As it is, it’s still an extremely intense tale of survival for fan-favorite and at-last-returned Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who find themselves very much not alone in a seemingly abandoned house. Some viewers might find the big reveal of who’s hunting them more silly than scary, but there’s no denying that the soundless scenes meant to convey Connie’s view of the world are utterly frightening. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) makes new enemies as he adjusts to life as a Reaper.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Review: On The Inside

It's rare for long-running series to offer up something perfect, but The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 was one of the best of the entire series. Lauren Ridloff had some time away from the franchise to shoot scenes for Marvel's Eternals. Her highly anticipated return during "On The Inside" delivered fans with a gut-punch that zeroed in on the horror instead of action.
TV SERIES
undeadwalking.com

Walking Dead: Will Alden survive or does a worse fate await him?

Alden (Callan McAuliffe) was introduced on The Walking Dead in season 8 when he was a member of Negan’s Saviors. He was never the typical savior type; he was more level-headed and tended to avoid significant conflicts if he could. Eventually, he would join the Hilltop community. Recently he suffered severe injuries, and his fate is uncertain.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff on a Connie, Daryl, Leah Love Triangle

Connie's back on The Walking Dead, but star Lauren Ridloff says "time will tell" what happens between the PTSD-stricken survivor and prospective romantic interest Daryl (Norman Reedus). On Sunday's "On the Inside," Connie reunites with her sister Kelly (Angel Theory) after going missing inside a Whisperer cave in Season 10. Connie's comeback follows Daryl's own reunion with ex-lover Leah (Lynn Collins), who just so happens to be part of Pope's (Ritchie Coster) "Chosen Ones" — a.k.a. the masked mercenaries called the Reapers — hunting down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in the wake of the Whisperer War.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Commonwealth#Reaper#Meridian#Whisperers
ComicBook

Whisperer Negan Teaches Maggie a Lesson in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Coach Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teaches Maggie (Lauren Cohan) how to walk like a walker in a scene from the next episode of The Walking Dead. In a sneak peek from "Promises Broken," the penultimate episode of Season 11A, Negan breaks out the walker flesh face mask he wore as an undercover agent in Alpha's (Samantha Morton) army last season. At the time a fugitive from Alexandria — secretly let loose by a vengeful Carol (Melissa McBride) to bring her Alpha's head — Negan spent just days walking with the Whisperers before killing their leader in a turning point of The Whisperer War.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Commonwealth on 'The Walking Dead' Is Led by Powerful People

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11. Season 11 of The Walking Dead tests the survivors in ways they haven't been tested before. While those left behind at Alexandria try to feed their children before they starve to death, we have a few others learning about the Commonwealth and all that it offers.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Judith needs to hear Virgil’s story

In The Walking Dead’s most recent episode, “On the Inside,” we saw a very different side to Virgil (Kevin Carroll) than when we first met him. This was a man on a mission to save the life of someone he didn’t know because he was shown some grace and kindness from someone he didn’t know. Michonne extended that kindness to him, and Judith needs to know this fact.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Pope is playing head games with Daryl

The Reaper’s are a group fearsome group. In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead “On the Inside,” we witnessed more torture tactics from this group. This time Daryl Dixon was involved and it was brutal. Pope is testing Daryl’s loyalties to the Reapers and I’d say he passed the first test.
TV SERIES
Daily Iberian

How ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Built Season 7’s Nuclear Landscape

Call it a brave new apocalypse. Ten warheads exploded across the Texas terrain in the Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. And the now spread-out survivors must cope in the nuclear wasteland — for now. Fallout sites, weather patterns, resources, and walker activity all factor in. “Even...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.6 Recap: A Cannibal House of Horrors

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) returns to The Walking Dead in a terrifying episode. "On the Inside" begins frantically with her and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) fleeing through the woods at night. They are being chased by an unseen enemy. They come to a forked path. Virgil sees a mailbox. Connie wants to go the other way, but Virgil thinks "there's a house." They run to a decrepit white mansion. Connie barges down the front door with walkers in pursuit. Virgil kills one after they tussle on the floor. Connie slams the door as walkers pound the outside.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead, Out Of The Ashes: Things To Note

The Walking Dead Out of the Ashes – things to note. Everyone seems to be in trouble in The Walking Dead, but there may be more than you realize. Find out more in this week’s Things To Note!. I.T.’S THAT TIME AGAIN!. Things have gotten interesting in the latest episode...
TV SERIES
FanSided

The Walking Dead Negan teaches Maggie a new trick

Season eleven of The Walking Dead has had a significant focus on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Their back and forth banter has gotten to be quite stale, but this week’s episode “Promises Broken” shows a bit of a shift in things between these two characters. The...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy