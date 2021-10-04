CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brooklyn dad fatally shot in own building survived shooting at his home earlier this year

By BRITTANY KRIEGSTEIN
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young Brooklyn dad gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building survived another gunshot attack at the very same spot earlier this year, his heartbroken family said Sunday. Jorge Sanango, 21, was shot execution-style in his Sunset Park building at 46th. St near Fifth Ave. around 4:50 p.m....

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Shocking video shows fatal shooting at Brooklyn housing complex

Shocking footage released by police early Wednesday captured part of a shooting in a Brooklyn NYCHA development that left a 22-year-old man dead. The medically-masked gunman was caught on footage pumping bullets at two apparently unsuspecting men inside the lobby of the Albany Houses in Crown Heights at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
KOLD-TV

Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting at a Pinal County home on Sunday, Sept. 26. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in San Tan Valley. The PCSO said deputies responded...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brooklyn#Sunset Park#Nyu Langone#Fifth Ave#Ems#Nyu Langone Hospital
PIX11

Brooklyn teen dies day after being shot in head on his own block: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teenager died at the hospital Friday, a day after being shot multiple times just steps from his home, according to the NYPD. The unidentified gunman shot 19-year-old Myles Jabateh in the head and buttocks just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place, near Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KRLD News Radio

Man fatally shot in his Dallas home

A 27-year-old man was found fatally shot in his home in Dallas on Saturday morning. Police say they received a shooting call at 9:19 a.m. to the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road. Inside his home, the victim Ladwight Tremell Mitchell was discovered having been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on location.
DALLAS, TX
The News-Gazette

Danville man arrested in fatal shooting of his own brother

DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of his own brother. Cmdr. Josh Webb said Montel C.L. Plummer, 19, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bryson Carter, 32, also of Danville.
DANVILLE, IL
The Associated Press

11-year-old girl fatally shot, 5-year-old injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee, according to police. According to authorities, the girls were in a car with family members about 9 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle approached and gunshots were fired, striking the children. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cleveland19.com

48-year-old fatally shot in Akron residence

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head at an Akron residence Saturday. The shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dayton Street, according to an Akron police media release. The man, whose identity has not yet been...
AKRON, OH
WBAL Radio

16-year-old fatally shot in Baltimore overnight shooting

A 16-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said. Baltimore police said they were dispatched to the 700 block of North Edgewood Street at 11:22 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Shot In Brooklyn, Police Searching For Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Police say an unknown man fired several shots behind 6 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn just after 3 p.m. Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a 19-year-old in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 19-year-old man was struck in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The alleged gunman ran off. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee fatal shooting; shots fired at vehicle, victim inside

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A homicide unfolded in West Milwaukee on a busy street right in front of some people’s living room windows. It happened late Monday night, Sept. 27 near Miller Park Way and Burnham. Police are looking for the shooter(s). The police response was documented by neighbors' cellphone...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy