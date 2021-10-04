CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Looks good with limited touches

Williams carried the ball seven times for 48 yards and caught all three of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. The Denver running game had some success in the first half, and both Williams and Melvin Gordon finished the afternoon averaging better than six yards a carry, but when Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a concussion late in the second quarter, the whole offense stagnated. Williams came into Sunday with just a 3.5 YPC through his first three NFL games, however, and the rookie could slip back to that level in Week 5 against a tough Steelers run defense.

