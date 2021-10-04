Broncos' Javonte Williams: Looks good with limited touches

Sutton recorded five receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Jets. Sutton couldn't follow up his impressive Week 2 performance, though that was largely because of game script. Teddy Bridgewater attempted only 25 passes as the Broncos led comfortably for much of the game. Sutton did the majority of his work in short areas of the field, as his longest catch of the day went for 14 yards and served as his only reception that went for 10 or more yards. Despite the down performance, Sutton continues to play a major role in the offense, and he could see more opportunity in a Week 4 matchup against Baltimore.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO