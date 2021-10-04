Cubs' Joe Biagini: Earns win in finale
Biagini (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. Biagini just had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and this was his first game in the majors this season, so he'll finish the year with a perfect 1-0 record and 0.00 ERA. The 31-year-old also posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 91.2 innings for Iowa this season. Biagini figures to provide organizational depth for the Cubs or a different club in 2022, and he likely won't be on the fantasy radar.www.cbssports.com
