CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Joe Biagini: Earns win in finale

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Biagini (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. Biagini just had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and this was his first game in the majors this season, so he'll finish the year with a perfect 1-0 record and 0.00 ERA. The 31-year-old also posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 91.2 innings for Iowa this season. Biagini figures to provide organizational depth for the Cubs or a different club in 2022, and he likely won't be on the fantasy radar.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs select righty Joe Biagini, place righty Tommy Nance on COVID list

The Cubs have placed right-hander Tommy Nance on the COVID-related injury list. Taking Nance’s spot is righty Joe Biagini, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa. Patrick Wisdom, Austin Romine, David Bote, and Nick Martini have also been placed on Chicago’s COVID list within the last three days, as the Cubs have apparently been hit with a coronavirus outbreak just as their season comes to an end. No official details have been given about any of the players, so it isn’t known who might have a positive case, or if some players are being held out for contact tracing or other precautionary reasons.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cubs roster move: Tommy Nance to injured list, Joe Biagini recalled

The parade of Cubs to the injured list without a specific injury designation continues:. • RHP Tommy Nance to IL, with no specifics give. Joins Bote, Romine, Wisdom and Martini (all off 40-man as result) • RHP Joe Biagini selected from AAA Iowa— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) October 2, 2021. Generally,...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biagini
ktvo.com

The Cardinals puts its 12 game winning streak on the line against the Cubs

The Cardinals take a 12-game winning streak into a doubleheader at Wrigley Field hoping to extend their best stretch in 39 years. St. Louis has solidified itself as the front-runner for the second NL wild card with this spurt, the longest in club history since a 12-game run in 1982.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Denied win in quality start

Sampson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter. The right-hander was sharp, throwing 51 of 83 pitches for strikes and leaving the mound in line for his second win of the season, but the Cubs' bullpen immediately squandered the lead in the top of the seventh inning. The quality start was Sampson's first of the year, but he's held his own in September, posting a 3.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings over five appearances.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals#Triple A Iowa#Era
audacy.com

Sweet! Cardinals win 16th in row, go ahead in 9th, top Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Knizner slid across home plate, hopped up and pumped his right arm in jubilation. Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday for their 16th straight victory.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Fall to Cubs in Rain-Shortened, Regular Season Finale

The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season on Sunday with the final of three games against the Cubs. Jake Woodford got the start for the Cards and pitched a solid five innings, yielding three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four. He looks much improved from his first stint with the Cardinals and it will be interesting to see if he can develop his game further in the future. Jack Flaherty and T.J. McFarland got an inning of work each and both pitched clean frames. Alec Mills started for the Cubs and got tagged for two runs, but the Cardinals fell just short in a 3-2 loss that was shortened to seven innings due to heavy rain in St. Louis.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/26/21): Thompson Pitching, Duffy at Third, Martini in Left for Cubs Home Finale

Just as all good things must come to an end, so too must all bad things. The Cubs host the Cardinals for their final home game of the season today. The fact that the Cubs have now played a part in the Cardinals’ 15-game winning streak just makes this whole season that much more abhorrent. It’s time to put this season in the rearview mirror and begin focusing on the future, whatever that may be.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Sizzling Cardinals look to remain hot in finale vs. Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals try to extend their team-record 15-game winning streak on Sunday when they close their four-game road series against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals (86-69) have sandwiched 8-5 victories around a 12-4 decision to win the first three games against the Cubs (67-88) at Wrigley Field. St....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Cardinals defeat Cubs for 16th consecutive win

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Sunday at Wrigley Field to make it 16 consecutive wins. The Cardinals scored the go ahead run in the top of the 9th inning on a wild pitch to break at 2-2 tie. St. Louis set a...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
SPORTS
leadercourier-times.com

Football team earns first win

Dakota Valley overcame 10 penalties and 7 fumbles (2 lost) to defeat Sisseton 45-12 on homecoming Friday, Sept. 17. The Panthers took the first drive 66 yards on 11 plays to score. The drive was highlighted by a Brodey Ballinger 19-yard run, an Ethan Anema to Jaxon Hennies 22-yard pass and a 10-yard TD run by Ballinger.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy