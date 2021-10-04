CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Hurts quad against Patriots

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a quadriceps injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Davis was able to suit up despite battling injuries to his abdomen and ribs, only to suffer a different injury in this game. The Buccaneers recently beefed up their cornerback corps by bringing in veterans Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir, so they should be able to weather Davis' absence.

