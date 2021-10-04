Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Leading rusher in loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Matthew Stockman. Do you miss Adam Gase yet? No, seriously. This was an awful performance for the entire offense. The Jets didn’t score a point. (They haven’t scored a touchdown in eight quarters). Zach Wilson was sacked five times and hit hard on a few of them. They need to do a better job of protecting him, and he needs to get rid of the ball faster. Wilson cut his picks down from last week from four to two late in the game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO