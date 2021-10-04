CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Leading rusher in loss

 5 days ago

Gordon carried the ball nine times for 56 yards and caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. The Denver running game had some success in the first half, and both Gordon and Javonte Williams finished the afternoon averaging better than 6.0 yards a carry, but when Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a concussion late in the second quarter, the whole offense stagnated. Gordon's performance suggests the various injuries he was dealing with in practice this week won't be a factor moving forward, but he'll face a tough matchup in Week 5 against the Steelers.

