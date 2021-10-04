CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DC’s Stargirl’: Joel McHale Promoted To Series Regular For Season 3

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Joel McHale will get his time to shine on DC’s Stargirl now that The CW has promoted the actor to series regular for the third season.

On last Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , McHale confirmed his promotion to guest host Arsenio Hall. Expressing his gratitude, McHale said, “I’m very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it.”

McHale had been a recurring guest star since the show’s premiere, appearing in several episodes as Sylvester Pemberton/ Starman.

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

Geoff Johns is showrunner and executive produces with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

