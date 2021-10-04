Royals' Jackson Kowar: Charged with loss in season finale

Lynch allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision. Lynch's final line wasn't impressive, though he also wasn't hit all that hard as the only extra-base hit he allowed was a double. On the other hand, he continued to struggle with his command as Wednesday's outing marked the ninth time in his last 11 appearances he's walked at least two hitters. Lynch ends his rookie season with a poor 5.69 ERA and 1.63 WHIP while also posting a 55:31 K:BB across 68 innings. The former first-round pick should open the 2022 season in the Royals' rotation and will look to improve upon his 4.1 BB/9.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO