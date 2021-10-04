CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Jackson Kowar: Charged with loss in season finale

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kowar (0-6) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six in four innings to take the loss against the Twins on Sunday. Kowar gave up four runs in the top of the first inning before recording an out, but he settled down later in his outing and retired nine consecutive batters across the next three innings. However, he was forced to finish the season with his fourth loss in his last five appearances. The right-hander made nine appearances (eight starts) during his first major-league season and recorded an 11.27 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 30.1 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

Kowar Can’t Shake Struggles in Loss at Cleveland

If there’s been one major trend that has eluded the Royals’ young starters this season as they establish themselves in the Majors, one that has led to big innings and early hooks, it’s command of their fastball. “Fastball command is everything up here,” Jackson Kowar said. Kowar struggled with it...
MLB
Hutch Post

Witt Jr., Kowar honored by Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been honored with the George Brett Hitter of the Year Award, given to the top position player in the Royals organization, and right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar has won the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year Award, which is given to the top pitcher in the organization.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cleveland unleashes flurry of extra base hits to defeat Kowar and the Royals 8-3

Jackson Kowar has been inexplicably, horrifically bad this year at the big league level. Entering today, his ERA was 11.45 and his FIP was 7.12. Notably, he has made seven starts so far, and has given up less than four runs exactly once. Today, he continued this trend, giving up five runs in a mere 4.1 innings. The bullpen imploded behind him and the Royals offense just couldn’t keep up, gifting Cleveland a 8-3 win in their last home game ever as the Cleveland Racists.
MLB
MLB

Kowar 'getting a little tired' of repeat woes

If there’s been one major trend that has eluded the Royals’ young starters this season as they establish themselves in the Majors, one that has led to big innings and early hooks, it’s command of their fastball. “Fastball command is everything up here,” Jackson Kowar said. Kowar struggled with it...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Kowar
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kowar frustrated, tired but also encouraged by rookie year

Jackson Kowar has just gotten plain tired of the struggles. The Kansas City Royals rookie right-hander hasn’t given up on anything. In fact, he said he’s encouraged about the organization’s plan to get him on track. He’s just tired of his own inconsistency. The talent remains evident and clear. There’s...
MLB
fox4kc.com

Bobby Witt Jr. and Jackson Kowar win Royals minor league awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have awarded two promising prospects within the organization with the top awards for minor leaguers. Bobby Witt Jr. is the George Brett Hitter of the Year and Jackson Kowar is the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year. Witt Jr. spent the 2021...
MLB
Hutch Post

Kowar, McBroom, Witt Jr. earn Triple-A honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar, first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., were all honored as Minor League Baseball announced its Triple-A League Awards and postseason All-Star teams Tuesday. Witt Jr. was named the Triple-A East Top MLB Prospect, while Kowar received the league’s Pitcher of the Year Award as well as being named a postseason All-Star as the right-handed starter. McBroom was also named a postseason All-Star as the designated hitter.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Whip#Striking Out#Batters#Era
Hays Post

⚾ Salvy goes hitless, Royals drop season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Indians victorious in home finale against Royals

Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Cleveland Indians defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday afternoon in a makeup game from a Sept. 22 rainout. It was the final away contest for the Royals (71-85), who finished 20-15 on the road after the All-Star break after a 15-31 road record before the break.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Domingo Tapia: Slips up in loss

Tapia (4-1) gave up three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus Detroit. The right-hander has had few missteps this year, but he endured a big one during an ugly sixth inning Saturday. Tapia allowed consecutive singles before Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario combined to plate three runs on back-to-back doubles. That was enough to give Tapia his first big-league loss while ballooning his ERA to 2.61 with a 1.19 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 31 innings this season. He's now given up runs in each of his last two outings, but he was on a 13-inning scoreless streak prior to this series versus the Tigers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Short final outing

Lynch allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision. Lynch's final line wasn't impressive, though he also wasn't hit all that hard as the only extra-base hit he allowed was a double. On the other hand, he continued to struggle with his command as Wednesday's outing marked the ninth time in his last 11 appearances he's walked at least two hitters. Lynch ends his rookie season with a poor 5.69 ERA and 1.63 WHIP while also posting a 55:31 K:BB across 68 innings. The former first-round pick should open the 2022 season in the Royals' rotation and will look to improve upon his 4.1 BB/9.
MLB
Yardbarker

Carlos Hernandez Quietly Having A Solid Season For Royals

Kansas City Royals righty Carlos Hernandez is in his second season at the MLB level. We got an abbreviated look at the youngster in 2020, but the sample size was too small to come to any real conclusions. However, in 2021, we’ve gotten a much better look at the him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Shut down for season

The Royals placed Singer on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right upper arm inflammation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Kansas City has little on the line with five games left in the season, so it makes sense for the club to shut down Singer, who exited his outing Tuesday against Cleveland with the injury. Follow-up scans cleared Singer of any structural damage to his arm, so he'll seemingly be in store for a normal offseason once the soreness and discomfort subsides. He'll conclude his second big-league campaign with a 5-10 record, 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 131:53 K:BB in 128.1 innings over 27 starts.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Tigers vs. Royals Preview: Detroit seeks to clinch final home series of the season

The Detroit Tigers evened their three-game home weekend series against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night, 5-1, thanks to a strong pitching effort and a turn-back-the-clock night from future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Now on Sunday afternoon, the Olde English D looks to seal the deal and win its final series at Comerica Park in 2021.
MLB
MLB

Plesac struggles early in first loss vs. Royals

KANSAS CITY -- For the first time in his career, Zach Plesac suffered a loss against the Royals. A rocky five-run, six-inning performance at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night led to a 10-5 Cleveland loss -- the team’s first in a Plesac start against the Royals after eight consecutive wins. With the defeat, Cleveland has lost the opportunity to have a winning season in 2021 and must win out in order to finish the year with a .500 record.
MLB
milwaukeesun.com

Royals target milestones as Indians visit in final week

The Kansas City Royals were effectively out of the postseason race early, but as they prepare for their last homestand of the season, there are individual milestones still to reach. That fact is not lost on manager Mike Matheny. The Royals will face the Cleveland Indians for a three-game series...
MLB
arcamax.com

Twins clinch last place in AL Central with 11-6 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Last place it is. And on merit, if Friday was any indication. The Twins clinched last place in the AL Central for the fifth time in the past 11 seasons, allowing the Royals to score at least two runs in five different innings en route to an 11-6 rout at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy