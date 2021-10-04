CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Drew Lock: Shaky in relief Sunday

Lock completed 12 of 21 passes for 113 yards and an interception in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. Teddy Bridgewater got knocked out of the game late in the second quarter with a concussion, but Lock had little luck moving the offense when he took over in the second half. If Bridgewater is forced to miss additional time, Lock would at least get a full week of practice to prepare for a Week 5 tilt in Pittsburgh, but there would be little reason to expect a much better performance given his track record.

