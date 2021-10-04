Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Fans six in win

TORONTO — It’s not often one gets to say this literally, so let’s take the opportunity: Sunday’s game is a must-win for the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s the only way to continue their season. When the Boston Red Sox eked out a win over the Washington Nationals Saturday to move level with the New York Yankees atop the wild card standings, it forced the Blue Jays into a do-or-die scenario against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. And even if they do, they may still die. Here’s the wild card standings entering Sunday’s action:

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO