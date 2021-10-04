Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Fans six in win

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanmartin (2-0) allowed one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Pirates. Sanmartin walked Anthony Alford with the bases loaded in the first inning but settled in for five scoreless innings after that. His first two career MLB starts came against the Pirates and he took full advantage, posting a 1.54 ERA with an 11:2 K:BB while going 2-0. The 6-foot-2 southpaw should begin the 2022 season with a spot in the starting rotation after a strong debut.

