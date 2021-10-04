CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian rock group, Casting Crowns at Stormont Vail Events Center

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Christian rock group Casting Crowns held a concert at the Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday evening.

Casting Crowns is a contemporary Christian rock group that got their start in 1999 by Mark Hall, who now serves as the band’s lead vocalist. The group began as part of a youth group at First Baptist Church in Downtown Daytona Beach, Florida and later moved to Stockbridge, Georgia.

Their single, East to West was voted AC Single of the Year and Inspirational Single of the Year by online music fans in 2007. The group has exceeded $10 million dollars in sales for their albums and was voted CCM Readers’ Choice Awards “Favorite Band”, “Favorite New Artist” and “Favorite Album” in 2005.

They are one of only a few American bands to ever have been invited to North Korea. They attended the 2009 Spring Friendship Arts Festival in Pyongyang.

Current band members include:

  • Mark Hall– lead vocals and songwriter
  • Juan DeVevo – guitar and background vocals
  • Chris Huffman – bass and background vocals
  • Megan Garrett – piano, keyboards, backing vocals
  • Melodee DeVevo – violin, backing vocals, cello
  • Josh Mix – lead guitar and background vocals

Opening for Casting Crowns was Gospel singer Mathew West.

