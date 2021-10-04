CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies during attempted burglary after getting ‘trapped’ in restaurant’s exhaust fan, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — A man was found dead in New Jersey after getting stuck in a pizza shop’s exhaust fan during an attempted break-in, police said last Monday.

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, near Atlantic City, on Monday morning, according to an incident report released by the Galloway Township Police Department.

“Investigation revealed that the unidentified white male attempted to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan,” the department wrote in the report. “During the burglary attempt, the male became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself.”

14 tons of DiGiorno pizzas recalled over allergy concerns

Police in Galloway Township were still investigating as of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the department confirmed. Officials have not disclosed how the body was discovered.

Police also declined to identify the man, pending an joint investigation by the Galloway Township Police and local medical examiner’s office.

A similar robbery had occurred at Two Brothers earlier this month, the Associated Press reported. Authorities are trying to determine if the two episodes are connected.

Two Brothers From Italy was not taking orders as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

