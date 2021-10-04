CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

TRIPLE MURDER: Lehigh Valley Electrician Beats 3 Coworkers Dead In Florida, Authorities Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2998Nc_0cG9oOYj00

A Pennsylvania electrician fatally beat three of his coworkers during a violent rampage in Florida over the weekend, authorities said.

Shaun Runyon, 39, punched his boss in the face at a job site and then took off running Friday, police said.

Runyon on Saturday showed up at the Davenport, Fla., home where he and his coworkers were staying, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

There, he beat one man dead with a baseball bat and stabbed him with a knife while he slept, Judd said. Runyon killed another man on the front porch and chased a third into the street and beat him with a bat, authorities said.

The third victim later died. Seven people were in the house at the time.

Judd said his office had "no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them."

Runyon and his colleagues were in the area with J & B Electric, Inc., to do work for Publix Supermarkets, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Runyon fled the house and showed up to a random couple's Lake Wales home in bloody clothes, saying he'd been raped, Judd said.

The couple urged Judd to go to the hospital, where he was arrested.

Runyon was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Court records show he is from the Nazareth area in Northampton County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Serial Bank Robber Nabbed, Police In Central PA Say

A 43-year-old man who robbed two banks in Central Pennsylvania was in police custody, authorities said.James Bryant III is accused of showing a firearm and handing a note demanding money to the teller of the Citizens Bank on S. Baltimore Street in Carroll Township on Sept. 22, local police said.He …
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead In Parked Car ID'd By Officials In Central PA

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex Dauphin County, on Thursday night, according to police.Keshawn Maurice Carter, 20, of Lower Paxton, was still in a car outside his residence when he was fatally shot in front of witnesses, according to the Dauphin County coroner.T…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lehigh Valley#Baseball Bat#Publix Supermarkets
Daily Voice

Three Arrested For Robbing Victim On Long Island, Police Say

Three suspects were charged after a victim was attacked and robbed of his money on Long Island, police said. At about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, police received a report of a possible victim of a robbery in the area of Howell Avenue in the Suffolk County Town of Riverhead, according to the Riv…
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

CT Man Dies In Crash With School Bus Carrying Dozens Of Children

A motorcyclist from Connecticut died after crashing into a school bus filled with kids near the Massachusetts border.Massachusetts State Police investigators were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist and school bus in Hampden County at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Wales on Wednesday, Oct. 6 nea…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy