CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Expedia Combines Consumer Rewards Programs Across Travel Businesses

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Expedia Group is looking into expanding its customer loyalty program, CNBC writes, which will make it “the most complete travel rewards offering.”. The expansion will consist of things like member discounts, reward earning and redemption on flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and various activities. The new updates will...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

A “Smart” Reward Program Tech Solution Has Wide Appeal and Potential

The cliché line, “there’s an app for that” has some basis in fact. A recent tally found there are 1.96 million of them on Apple’s App Store, while Google Play boasts 2.87 million. It’s taken a while but finally, the perfect reward app has been created – a concept that blends very common tech (a smartphone), with an original idea: that everything you buy, from any shop, retailer, restaurant, gas station, online store… etcetera, should award you ‘points’ that are redeemable as rewards. If you’re a member of a loyalty program and an active user of the system of points and rewards, research shows you’re in the minority. Most consumers have largely given up on all the best such programs (take air miles as an example). Why? In a word, they’re “inconvenient.” You might have a member card for your gas station, another for the place you buy your groceries, another for the dry cleaner… it’s cumbersome. Then there are the cards with stamps to collect for a free pizza or sandwich. It’s not that we don’t want cheaper gas or a free pizza, it’s just that we can’t be bothered to stay on top of all the systems, cards, stickers, or stamps. We’re busy people!
CELL PHONES
Travel Weekly

Travel agents report growing consumer confidence

The trade has reported further growth in consumer confidence to book holidays but reiterated a plea for clarification of dates for day‑two test changes. Agents said sales continued to steadily improve thanks to positive recent announcements on travel. Miles Morgan Travel chairman Miles Morgan said: “The biggest thing that’s changed...
TRAVEL
pymnts

eCommerce Startups Struggle to Scale Logistics Capabilities to Meet Demand Surge

The accelerated adoption of eCommerce over the past 18 months has created a potentially lucrative space for newcomers looking to reach shoppers. Brand loyalty is falling, according to several industry watchers, and nearly 84% of consumers who used online shopping during the pandemic plan to maintain their new habits, according to PYMNTS research.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

Are hotel loyalty and rewards programs enough to keep customers loyal to the brand?

The best demonstration of brand loyalty in hospitality and travel, in general, is the share of repeat business. Travel consumers are buried under an avalanche of options and offers, and if they repeatedly choose your brand over the competing alternatives, obviously your brand has an appeal above and beyond the competition. This appeal is a result of the perceived value proposition of your brand and the travel consumer’s emotional attachment to your brand.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shiv Singh
hospitalitynet.org

Hotel Marketing Platform Comparison: Expedia Travel Ads v/s Koddi?

Expedia TravelAds Sponsored Listings, Expedia Groups flagship performance product, has been a necessary paid media tool for hotels to secure premium and additional placement across Expedia Groups brands. When you run Expedia TravelAds, you get the Expedia network which includes other sites like Hotels.com, Orbitz and Travelocity to name a few. TravleAds is continually evolving their ability to target travelers by offering more direct targeting parameter and enhance reporting to provide partners with ability to track and optimize performance.
MARKETING
TheStreet

Adobe products remain crucial to consumers and businesses

One of the companies that helped create the tools for people to use computers and the internet continues to be a leader in selling its iconic products to both businesses and consumers. Few other enterprise software companies work in both the home and business arenas, Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Business travel will be about sustainability in 2022

As business travel gradually returns, there is a recognition within the industry that sustainability – and particularly a focus on the environment – will be crucial in coming years. From interviews conducted at the International Hotel Investment Conference (IHIC) in Berlin in September this year, and the Business Travel Show at the end of the month and into October, participants from ground transport to travel management companies and airlines to hotels spoke of sustainability.
TRAVEL
Missoulian

Best Travel Rewards Cards of October 2021

After a year and a half of off and on COVID restrictions, many of us have turned to planning our next vacation. And if you’d rather pay for your next trip with points and miles instead of dollars, then this may be the right time for you to take a look at the best travel rewards cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expedia Group#Rewards Programs#Loyalty Programs#Loyalty Cards#Cnbc#Expedia Brands
Time

How to Use Capital One Rewards to Save Money and Travel for Free

Capital One has a variety of rewards credit cards that can suit different types of spenders. Many Capital One cards earn cash back — whether a flat rate on every purchase or boosted rewards in bonus categories. But the issuer also has its own rewards currency unique to its travel rewards credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Bakkt, Choice Hotels Expand Hospitality Chain’s Rewards Program

Digital asset marketplace Bakkt has officially launched of its previously announced collaboration with Choice Hotels International to expand the hospitality chain’s rewards program, Choice Privileges, through the Bakkt app, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 28) press release. The partnership allows Choice Privileges members to convert their reward points to cash...
LIFESTYLE
elliott.org

Did Expedia make an error and leave this traveler stranded?

Could Expedia make an error that leaves you stranded somewhere? In this case, it appears so. Joanna Heath says Expedia canceled her return flight to Los Angeles, forcing her to buy a new ticket. Now the online agency refuses to give her a refund. What’s happening here?. Question. I recently...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
The Motley Fool

Will Business Travel Make a Comeback?

Few businesses have been impacted as much during the pandemic as business travel. International travel is still restricted or prohibited in much of the world, but the potential for its comeback creates an opportunity for investors. What's the best way to play the recovery in the travel industry? In this...
TRAVEL
pymnts

This Week In Payments: Fresh Revenue Streams, BNPL Fraud Watch and Solutions for Real Problems

One emerging retail and revenue model trend that appeared in a number of stories PYMNTS covered this week involved big companies turning to non-core businesses to scrounge up fresh revenue, such as General Motors’ decision to boost its subscription business. It’s a move that not only comes in response to the increased digital connectivity of the auto industry, but as a new revenue driver too.
RETAIL
pymnts

Poshmark Rolls Out eCommerce Plans

Online apparel platform Poshmark, Inc. on Friday (Oct. 8) announced during its annual conference, PoshFest, its eCommerce future, and unveiled a new team that will focus on supporting the company’s millions of sellers in the U.S., Canada, Australia and India. Poshmark also named Co-founder Tracy Sun as the company’s first...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Instacart’s FoodStorm Taps Self-Service to Bring the Digital Shift Into Stores

The digital shift continues to sweep through the grocery industry, turning stores into omnichannel hubs. On Thursday (Oct. 7), Instacart announced the acquisition of catering software company FoodStorm. With the latter’s goal to open up additional revenue opportunities for grocers, helping to speed up their digital transformation, it makes a natural fit for the online grocery giant.
RETAIL
10Best

Save big with the best loyalty programs and travel credit cards of 2021

Travel isn't always expensive. In fact, it can be free for those who leverage the vast network of miles and points programs out there. Credit cards, frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty clubs allow travelers to earn free or discounted travel, sometimes just with your everyday spending on gas, groceries and other purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy