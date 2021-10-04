Expedia Combines Consumer Rewards Programs Across Travel Businesses

The cliché line, “there’s an app for that” has some basis in fact. A recent tally found there are 1.96 million of them on Apple’s App Store, while Google Play boasts 2.87 million. It’s taken a while but finally, the perfect reward app has been created – a concept that blends very common tech (a smartphone), with an original idea: that everything you buy, from any shop, retailer, restaurant, gas station, online store… etcetera, should award you ‘points’ that are redeemable as rewards. If you’re a member of a loyalty program and an active user of the system of points and rewards, research shows you’re in the minority. Most consumers have largely given up on all the best such programs (take air miles as an example). Why? In a word, they’re “inconvenient.” You might have a member card for your gas station, another for the place you buy your groceries, another for the dry cleaner… it’s cumbersome. Then there are the cards with stamps to collect for a free pizza or sandwich. It’s not that we don’t want cheaper gas or a free pizza, it’s just that we can’t be bothered to stay on top of all the systems, cards, stickers, or stamps. We’re busy people!

