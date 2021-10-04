American Express Changes: No Cash Advance Fee for Precious Metal Coins, Bullion, and Digital Precious Metals Products

The USD ended the day slightly lower on Thursday indicating some stabilization had prevailed. We must note the Dollar Index had risen to a new yearly high level during the European morning of Thursday but corrected lower later on. During the US session on Thursday, the Senate passed legislation extending government spending until Dec. 3. US President Joe Biden signed the legislation just hours before the current funding expires, avoiding a partial government shutdown. Yet at the same time, a tough debate between the Democrat party members over the infrastructure bill, seems to persist keeping the markets in a wait and see position. US economic data released on Thursday, pointed to mixed results possibly mirroring the currency’s uncertain movement throughout the day. The weekly Initial jobless claims figure came in higher than the previous reading as an increase was noted in California. On a more positive note, the US Final GDP rate for Q2 rose to 6.7% higher than both prior and expected rates. On Friday USD traders have a number of financial releases to work with, all together forming a rather interesting trading session. In our opinion, the market’s focus will be turning towards the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September. The manufacturing sector has been impacted by higher fuel prices and supply chain disruptions thus this reading would make things clearer for the sector at this stage. Precious metals gained very notably on Thursday as a result of the USD stabilization. Palladium, Silver, Platinum and Gold made gains unanimously on Thursday, gaining some of the ground lost during the previous days. Gold managed to turn positive for the week yet remains in a bearish momentum in our opinion.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO