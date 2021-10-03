Jets vs. Titans halftime report: Michael Carter hits pay dirt (Highlights)
Michael Carter‘s two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter moved the New York Jets to just a two-point deficit against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Nice push by the left side of the line and Wesco cleaning things up. LaFleur goes with the numbers on this one, as Michael Carter snags his first NFL touchdown. 9-7 Titans nearing the end of the first half. #Jets pic.twitter.com/wfVYuUSjXa.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0