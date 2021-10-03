CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Titans halftime report: Michael Carter hits pay dirt (Highlights)

By Jets X-Factor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Carter‘s two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter moved the New York Jets to just a two-point deficit against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Nice push by the left side of the line and Wesco cleaning things up. LaFleur goes with the numbers on this one, as Michael Carter snags his first NFL touchdown. 9-7 Titans nearing the end of the first half. #Jets pic.twitter.com/wfVYuUSjXa.

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter studies the science of running

DENVER — Running back Michael Carter heard what his coach said about him, the glowing praise he offered after the rookie’s impressive performance last Sunday. Robert Saleh called it "electric." Carter wasn’t as lit up over it. Carter racked up a team-high 88 yards on 13 touches against New England....
Michael Carter, Quinnen Williams among Jets' Studs & Duds in Week 3 loss to Broncos

The Broncos took control from the opening whistle and cruised to an easy win over the Jets in Week 3, handing New York its third straight loss to begin the 2021 season. The Jets failed to put any points on the board, as Denver’s dangerous defense went after Zach Wilson early and often and got to the rookie quarterback with relative ease. Vic Fangio’s defense also took away New York’s rushing attack, forcing Wilson into third and longs on almost every series.
Jets rookie cornerback Michael Carter has been one of few bright spots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been extremely impressed with Michael Carter II and how quickly the rookie nickelback has made an impact. Ulbrich said he usually tempers expectations for rookies and especially in the back end because of many different variables. But he believes the Jets have found a legit cornerback in Carter, a fifth-round pick from Duke.
Jets Rookie Power Rankings: Michael Carter stumbles after breakout performance

The Jets’ performance against the Broncos was not pretty, to say the least. New York underwhelmed in all three phases of the game, allowing Denver to cruise to a 26-0 win. The Jets have now scored just 20 points through their first three games and the defense has not fared much better than the offense.
Jets X-Factor

Michael Carter is showcasing special elusiveness | NY Jets Film

New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter‘s fantasy statistics do not pop off the page. Through three games, he has logged 24 carries for 89 yards (3.7 average) and no touchdowns. He has also grabbed five of eight targets for 48 yards and no touchdowns. However, when you dig...
Titans vs. Jets: 3 Matchups to Watch

The Titans will meet the winless Jets in Week 4 for what should be a routine victory. Mike Vrabel and Co. will be looking to make it three in a row and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t win this game with relative ease, even if A.J. Brown and Julio Jones watch this one from the sidelines.
The Official Jets Podcast: Analyzing the Jets' Win Over the Titans, Looking Ahead to London & Michael Carter on His First Career TD (10/5)

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable analyze the Jets' first win and explain why more are on the way. They break down Zach Wilson's strong passing day against the Titans (0:54), the fearsome Jets pass rush (6:49) and the Green & White's matchup with the Falcons Sunday in London (13:11). The guys are also joined by Jets rookie RB Michael Carter to discuss his first professional touchdown, his exuberant celebration and the anticipation of playing in North London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (20:14).
Jets RB Michael Carter Enjoys a Series of Firsts in the Game He Loves

Michael Carter can attest to the differences between college football and the pro game. The rookie running back has gotten a taste of that in the first four weeks of the Jets' season, which has gone quite well but not quite the same as his four seasons of ball at North Carolina.
