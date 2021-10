A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a Ruger 9mm handgun with a laser sight at a plane that was flying over Evanston’s Clark Street Beach. Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says the the pilot of a United Airlines maintenance flight reported to the FAA about 2 a.m. Saturday that the laser was shining into his cockpit. He was able to establish that the light was coming from the beach.