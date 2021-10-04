CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets: 3 stars from Sunday’s win vs. Tennessee

Cover picture for the articleNew York Jets fans waited four weeks for their first win of the 2021 season…a nearly ten-minute extension was nothing. Zach Wilson threw for 297 yards and two touchdown passes in conjunction with a strong defensive effort that was able to withstand 157 rushing yards from Derrick Henry en route to a 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. It’s the first win for both Wilson and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, as well as the Jets’ first over triumph since December 2020.

