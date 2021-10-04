CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun violence victims’ names read aloud at non-violence parade, rally in Youngstown

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gun violence victims were remembered at a non-violence parade and rally Sunday afternoon in Youngstown. Their names were read aloud one by one .

Several hundred people went out to stand against the city’s rise in violence.

Trainee looking to curb Youngstown violence says he wants to ‘fix what I broke’

Despite the dreary weather, several Youngstown State University teams joined the march in solidarity with the community.

“It was really important for us to not only prioritize getting to know our community, supporting something so vital and crucial — nonviolence… but it’s also something for us to sit and reflect and look inward on how we can treat each other better,” said Taylor Marshall, assistant coach of women’s lacrosse at YSU.

Speakers at the event included the mayor, chief of police and other community members.

