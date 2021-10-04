NOAA fisheries announces Red Snapper season reopening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week NOAA fisheries announced they would reopen Red Snapper season for Gulf for-hire fishermen.

Based on updated landings data, NOAA fisheries determined the Red Snapper recreational for-hire sector’s annual catch target was not reached during open season.

They are re-opening the season to provide Gulf for-hire fishermen the opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.

The Gulf federal Red Snapper for-hire season will open at 12:01 a.m. local time on October 15, 2021 and will close at 12:01 a.m. local time on November 6, 2021.

This reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season which is determined by state agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.