Bay County, FL

NOAA fisheries announces Red Snapper season reopening

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week NOAA fisheries announced they would reopen Red Snapper season for Gulf for-hire fishermen.

Based on updated landings data, NOAA fisheries determined the Red Snapper recreational for-hire sector’s annual catch target was not reached during open season.

They are re-opening the season to provide Gulf for-hire fishermen the opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.

The Gulf federal Red Snapper for-hire season will open at 12:01 a.m. local time on October 15, 2021 and will close at 12:01 a.m. local time on November 6, 2021.

This reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season which is determined by state agencies.

WMBB

Hillside Cemetery dealing with caskets coming out of the ground after heavy rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local leaders are dealing with the aftermath of yesterday's flooding after several caskets floated out of their vaults at the Callaway Cemetery and Hillside Cemetery. Community activist, Tony Bostick, went to check on Hillside after hearing reports that Thursday's flooding pulled several graves out of the ground. Bostick said he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

TROPIC TOPICS: Rain, Rain, Go Away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team talks about today's flooding in Bay County, and the lack of activity out in the Atlantic in this week's episode of Tropic Topics!
BAY COUNTY, FL
Bay County, FL
Florida Sports
Bay County, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 10-7-2021

Over 7 inches of rain fell at the Airport for Panama City, This brings us to within 6 inches of rain for the wettest year on record. Rain chances are much lower in the coming days but we still have a shot at a shower or two tonight and tomorrow before mostly dry weather moves […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Red Snapper#Noaa#Weather#Fisheries
WMBB

Damaged Bay Town Trolley transit shelters to be replaced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New transit shelters for Bay Town Trolley riders were a topic of discussion at the Transportation Planning Organization meeting on Wednesday. Many of the shelters were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael and although some of them have been replaced, transit officials said they have 14 new shelters they want […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Weather 10-4-2021

The rain has returned, A cut-off low will sit just off to our west for most of this week. A cut-off low means that the low will be "Cut-Off" from the steering flow. This is why we won't see much movement of the low over the week. The main concern is that heavy rain will […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

"Pirates of the High Seas" fest kicks off on Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach is inviting guests and people at home to take part in this year's "Pirates of the High Seas" fest. Anyone can participate virtually or in-person. There will be a treasure hunt, where people can visit different locations in Panama City Beach for free pirate swag […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
