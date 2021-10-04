Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on expectations for Chicago this season

The Chicago Bulls have had an aggressive approach in rebuilding their roster and now head into next season with a fairly talented group of players ready to suit up. Chicago has struggled to find much success of late, however, and has not been able to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs in any of the past six seasons. But as they hope to break the streak of four consecutive years without a berth in the postseason, there are mixed opinions about whether or not their squad will mesh well enough to make much noise.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO