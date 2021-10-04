Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on expectations for Chicago this season
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan isn’t new to being on a team that’s clouded with doubt coming into a new season. And, he’s 100% here for it. DeRozan was one of the biggest signings of the Bulls franchise this off-season which also included a lot of key names like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to go alongside All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Although some experts are already picking the Bulls to be the dark horse in the East ahead of the upcoming season, not everyone believes the new-look Bulls have it in them.clutchpoints.com
