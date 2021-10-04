CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on expectations for Chicago this season

By Dijo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan isn’t new to being on a team that’s clouded with doubt coming into a new season. And, he’s 100% here for it. DeRozan was one of the biggest signings of the Bulls franchise this off-season which also included a lot of key names like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to go alongside All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Although some experts are already picking the Bulls to be the dark horse in the East ahead of the upcoming season, not everyone believes the new-look Bulls have it in them.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Scottie Pippen's Defensive Ability: "I Mean, This Guy Was A Genius"

When we remember the Chicago Bulls, of course, the first name that pops into our minds is none other than Michael Jordan. After all, Jordan was the leader of the team for well over a decade. Along with Jordan, there were a bunch of other star players, the most prolific out of them was Scottie Pippen.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan opens up on ‘disrespect’ he felt in free agency

New Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan wound up getting a three-year deal worth around $82 million in free agency, but before that, many were wondering if he was going to take a lot less money in order to sign with a team like the Los Angeles Lakers. Even after he got that contract, many people questioned why the Bulls would give him that much money.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 players ready to shock the world this season

It’s very easy to overreact to the Chicago Bulls preseason opener win over the division foe Cleveland Cavaliers at home at the United Center on Oct. 5. Second-year head coach Billy Donovan and his short handed Bulls squad took down the Cavs on Oct. 5 by the final score of 131-95. If nothing else, this win in the preseason opener was a lot of fun for Bulls fans.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stats From Last 9 Seasons Prove Teams Perform Better When DeMar DeRozan Sits

DeMar DeRozan will be starting a new life in the city of Chicago when the 2021-22 NBA season commences. For the most part of his career, he stayed with the Toronto Raptors but was traded for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018-19 season. While the Raptors received a lot of backlash for stabbing a loyal player in the back, the decision proved to be fruitful.
NBA
Yardbarker

Real reason Lakers didn’t trade for DeMar DeRozan, let him join Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of headlines this summer for their decision to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. Interestingly enough, they came extremely close to making a completely different trade altogether. The front office took a very serious glance at bringing in then-San Antonio Spurs star...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Chicago Sun Times
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan makes bold claim on Bulls stint over Raptors, Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is high spirits about the next chapter of his career. The newest Chicago Bulls star is adamant that after his productive stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, things are only getting better for him. DeRozan raved about his new team, even claiming that the Bulls...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Jared Dudley

The Los Angeles Lakers' 2021-22 season is about to get underway. And after an eventful offseason filled with trades and free-agent signings for the team, the attention will finally turn to what's happening on the court. With the Lakers set to open training camp on Wednesday, their roster looks much...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Critics: 'I've Heard It All, You Can't Indulge in It'

DeMar DeRozan likely will not be competing for an NBA championship this season. After landing with the Chicago Bulls through a sign-and-trade this offseason, the 12-year veteran will be leading a young group that is looking to snap a four-year playoff drought. But DeRozan is still optimistic about this upcoming season, and he isn't letting outside noise affect him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bulls Rumors: Lakers considered adding DeMar DeRozan this year

There likely won’t be a whole lot to do with any Bulls rumors heading into the 2021-22 season that has anything to do with player movement on the horizon. That is outside of potential contract talks that the Bulls have in store with star shooting guard Zach LaVine. But there...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls season preview: Was Chicago smart to go all-in on this year?

The Chicago Bulls have had an aggressive approach in rebuilding their roster and now head into next season with a fairly talented group of players ready to suit up. Chicago has struggled to find much success of late, however, and has not been able to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs in any of the past six seasons. But as they hope to break the streak of four consecutive years without a berth in the postseason, there are mixed opinions about whether or not their squad will mesh well enough to make much noise.
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Chicago Bulls 2021 Betting Preview & Predictions

Last season the Chicago Bulls finished with a record of 31-41. The Bulls were in contention for a spot in the play-in tournament but fell a bit short. However, the Bulls started building a contender at the trade deadline last season. The Bulls acquired Orlando Magic All-Star Nikola Vucevic for players and a first-round draft pick. The direction of the Chicago Bulls is clear: build a playoff-caliber team around Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
NBA
bleachernation.com

HA, HA: The Lakers “Strongly Considered” a Sign-and-Trade Deal for DeMar DeRozan This Summer

For the majority of NBA buffs (myself included), nothing is going to fully justify the chunk of change Chicago’s front office handed DeMar DeRozan this offseason. A three-year, $81 million contract was significantly more than anyone expected the 32-year-old to walk away with, especially as he spoke about wanting to join a contender this summer.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy