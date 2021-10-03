Do the Texans still have a coaching problem?

The Houston Texans sustained a humiliating loss as the Buffalo Bills pulverized them 40-0 Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The defeat is the largest margin of defeat in Texans history. The shutout is Houston’s first since Sept. 22, 2016, when the New England Patriots blanked the Texans 27-0 at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

It wasn’t so much that the Texans got shutout, nor was it that they were served a 40-burger. The composition of the loss is what begs the question as to whether Houston still has a coaching issue.

Throughout the offseason and training camp, well into the preseason, coach David Culley talked about consistency. The Texans’ commitment to consistency is what buoyed Texans’ fans about the state of the franchise because it appeared Culley wasn’t satisfied with morsels of success here and there.

Maybe the Texans were never meant to beat the Bills no matter what. However, the bottom fell out for Houston.

The Texans committed six turnovers: four interceptions and two fumbles. The offense couldn’t move the ball as they churned just 109 yards total offense.

Perhaps the most indicting statistic of Houston’s problems is in the penalty area. The Texans had 10 penalties for 100 yards. The emblematic penalty for where the Texans are as a 1-3 squad was when safety Lonnie Johnson shoved a Bills player after unsuccessfully procuring what would have been his second interception the day. Johnson exuded the actions of a player who lets the circumstances get to him — hence, a sign of inconsistency.

One of the criticisms of Bill O’Brien was he was just an average coach, or he wasn’t a plus in the coaching department; he didn’t give Houston an edge. In 2021, it appears to be a continuing issue. The only difference is that Culley is more affable and gregarious than O’Brien. Nevertheless, the Texans are operating at a deficit when coaching is considered.