Liverpool FC Women 2, Coventry United 0: Leanne Kiernan Brace Paces The Reds
The Liverpool FC Women traveled to the midlands to take on Coventry United at the Butts Park Arena (seriously) in the FA Women’s Championship. Liverpool started the game 6th place in the table after defeating Crystal Palace the previous weekend. Coventry United came into the game winless on the season sitting in the 11th spot in the table, but earned their first draw against London City in their last match.liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
