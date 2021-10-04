40+ Dumb Memes and Tweets for the Easily Impressed
It's Sunday. And on Sundays, our standards get a little iffy. As the dread of Monday creeps into our fearful and avoidant brains, almost any form of entertainment will do. We're talking ::shudder:: watching sports. We're talking working out. But most of all, we're talking about scrolling through memes. The sheer volume of memes on the internet means we can can completely fill our last hours with humor. These memes and tweets may not be the best in the world, but they sure will get the job done. Good luck, comrades.cheezburger.com
