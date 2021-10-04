CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

40+ Dumb Memes and Tweets for the Easily Impressed

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Sunday. And on Sundays, our standards get a little iffy. As the dread of Monday creeps into our fearful and avoidant brains, almost any form of entertainment will do. We're talking ::shudder:: watching sports. We're talking working out. But most of all, we're talking about scrolling through memes. The sheer volume of memes on the internet means we can can completely fill our last hours with humor. These memes and tweets may not be the best in the world, but they sure will get the job done. Good luck, comrades.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
libertywingspan.com

Dumb and Dumber: The Circle

Junior Jordan Battey and Athena Tseng finally figure out why the podcast is called Dumb and Dumber and talk about the flaws in their favorite Netflix reality show, The Circle. Wingspan intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. Wingspan does not allow anonymous comments and requires the person's first and last name along with a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments. To see our full Comment Policy, visit libertywingspan.com/about/
TV SERIES
itechpost.com

Is Instagram Down? 3 Ways to Check If IG Is Not Working

Instagram went down for some users on Friday in what was another concerning outage for the social media platform and Facebook. Along with it, other apps like Workplace and FB messenger were also affected. While Facebook fixed the issue after two hours (per The Verge), it didn't come until several...
INTERNET
Battalion Texas AM

Tweet how you want to be tweeted

Set in motion by former President Donald Trump, potential reforms — or even a complete repeal — of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, could generate outrage on each end of the political spectrum. Section 230 currently allows social media companies to regulate the material published on social networking...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
theridgewoodblog.net

How to Easily Become Better at Drawing

Are you an aspiring artist who wants to become better at drawing? Or perhaps you’re already pretty good, but want to improve your skills to the next level? If so, then go get yourself a pencil and paper, because this article is for you. People often want to know how...
ENTERTAINMENT
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Fired for 'Unacceptable' Behavior

A participant on the UK's version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her "unacceptable" behavior. In a statement, they said: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond."
TV SERIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

What Happened To Sean And Abby After 90 Day Fiance?

When "90 Day Fiance" debuted on TLC in 2014, it became an overnight success and instant reality TV hit. Since its inception, there have been numerous spinoffs, including "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," and "90 Day Fiance: Before the 89 Days," just to name a few.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tommie Lee & Akbar V Argue & Try To Fight Each Other On "The Conversation"

It was just a little over a year ago when The Conversation went viral. The Zeus Network series features people at odds coming together to mend fences, but it doesn't seem to be working out too well. Last year, Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E went at it during their appearance and a few cruel insults turned into a full-blown fistfight. The tradition continues as Tommie Lee and Akbar V joined together to talk out their grievances, but instead, things turned chaotic.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy