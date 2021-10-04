CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Investigating Latest Brian Laundrie Tip After Florida Search Falls Short

By Daniel S. Levine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane "Dog" Chapman might have a new location for his search of Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's death. On Sunday, a hiker claimed he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, far from Florida, where the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has spent the last week searching. Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed that Chapman and his team are taking the hiker's tip seriously, even as Chapman remains in Florida.

Mr Dragonballz
5d ago

this dog guy is all a publcity stunt to promote his new show . i bet everytime before the camera guy hits record dog be like hey take a video of me just walkung for 5 seconds through a lake or hey take a photos of me doing a pose. this guy is a joke he needs to go back home

Derek Li
4d ago

well I an avid outdoorsman. and survivalist and hiding is the easy part its supplies that are difficult. especially here in florida.. waters aren't fresh and clean although if you look at the brief video he posted in a green john boat. he's on inland waters based on the plant life. it wouldn't be hard to find him if one had the funds of dogs team and the manpower. I could hunt him and find him. but again its putting yourself in that mindset.. dog isn't use to hunting this style ya think he would ask for help from locals or outdoors men that know what its like to survive and thrive in the wild

Mrs Sloth
5d ago

Anyone in his right mind knows that a person will not hide outdoors, sleep in the woods with bugs, eat grubs, carry his drinking water on his back and become Tarzan! Brian is hiding in someone’s home and his parents know he is safe. They did not worry about him when they told police he left 3 days earlier or else they would have been concerned and called police as soon as Brian left. He could even be at home! Climbs into the attic if the FBI shows up….while Dog is on the Appalachian trail swatting mosquitos…..

107 JAMZ

How Much Is the Bounty on Brian Laundrie?

With the addition of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, the popularity of the Petito and Laundrie case is heating up. In the last 48 hours, Chapman has begun to chase down a few solid leads and has even reportedly found evidence that Laundrie is in the area that Chapman is searching. Chapman believes that Laundrie is hiding out in the wilderness due to his love for the outdoors. Chapman thinks he feels more comfortable outdoors and therefore can hide better in the woods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox35orlando.com

Locals claim photo shows Brian Laundrie at restaurant in Mexico

NORTH PORT, Fla. - As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in Florida, a photo making the internet rounds appears to show him at a restaurant in Mexico, locals claim. One Twitter user who posted the photos says, "This is the ONLYYY #BrianLaundrie sighting so far that I’ve thought even REMOTELY looks like him. I put them side by side. This was taken in Mexico. Look at the ears. Look at the foreheads. Curved and then FLAT. The forehead rlly matches to me. Remember angles are different, too."
NORTH PORT, FL
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
wfla.com

Parents of Brian Laundrie spotted leaving North Port home with police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — The parents of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, were seen leaving their home Thursday morning followed by police officers. According to NBC News, the Laundries left their home alone in a pickup truck at around 8:15 a.m. and returned shortly after...
NORTH PORT, FL
talesbuzz.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter Could Be Moments Away From Catching Brian Laundrie?!

Will Dog the Bounty Hunter really close this case?. As we’ve been reporting, Brian Laundrie has been missing for days after the disappearance — and, as was eventually revealed, death — of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. Local law enforcement combed swampland, the FBI have done DNA matching, but recovering the runaway might all come down to one man… Duane “Dog” Chapman.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
oxygen.com

Police Say There's A 'Possibility' That Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Hurt Himself In Florida Wilderness

As Florida investigators try to find Brian Laundrie, they note it’s possible he may have hurt himself. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito apparently vanished last week after telling his family he was going for a hike on Tuesday. His lawyer announced that he was missing on Friday, and a manhunt to find him was launched at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Searches on both Saturday and Sunday have seemingly turned up empty.
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?

Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.
FLORIDA STATE
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
RELATIONSHIPS
WISN

Wisconsin woman gave ride to man she believes was Brian Laundrie

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Wisconsin college student and her boyfriend believe they gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be Brian Laundrie. Miranda Baker goes to UW-Oshkosh. She spoke with ABC News about her encounter with a man who she new believes was Laundrie while at Grand Teton National Park.
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY

