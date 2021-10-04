CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Wilson turned 'uh-oh' moment into crazy TD vs. 49ers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers are all too familiar with Russell Wilson's magic tricks. On the opposing end of many of Wilson's most impressive evasions, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback did it to them again Sunday afternoon in Week 4. What should have been a sack resulted in a Seahawks touchdown. The 49ers' defense...

cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ciara Honors Russell Wilson With Sparkling Cutout Dress At Met Gala

Russell Wilson couldn’t make the Met Gala due to being in the midst of football season, so his wife, Ciara, made sure he was part of her red carpet outfit. Ciara walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she kept her husband, Russell Wilson, very close to her heart on the big night out. Ciara’s entire ensemble was a tribute to Russell, who couldn’t attend the Met Gala since he’s in the middle of the NFL season. Russell plays on the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara’s look completely channeled the team’s jerseys!
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room. On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett...
NFL
Russell Wilson
Dontae Johnson
12up

Russell Wilson has simple message for worried Seahawks fans

The season simply hasn't gone according to plan for the Seattle Seahawks. After opening the year with an impressive win on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle has lost back-to-back showdowns. Things looked rough in the second half of Week 3's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, despite this...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
#49ers#Rams#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Cardinals
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Field Gulls

Ken Norton Jr and the destruction of something good

Without editorializing, below are a series of tweets intended to illustrate just how bad the Seattle Seahawks defense has been. As John Gilbert pointed out this week, the Seahawks’ offense has been a top ten unit through three games. The sad fact of the matter is this: Seattle may have really found an outstanding coordinator in Shane Waldron, but at this point we really have no idea, and it isn’t for lack of sample size. Rather, Waldron has spent the last two weeks calling plays with his back against the wall, knowing full well that if the offense doesn’t score, they are going to lose. And even if they do score, they still might lose. This is not sustainable football; a team cannot win games consistently with a defense that has looked like this for the last six quarters of play:
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
Niners Nation

The 49ers have a discipline issue

After coming out strong in the first half, the 49ers faded fast before ultimately falling 28-21 to their hated divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Ross Dwelley for a 21-yard touchdown with 9:35 remaining in the first quarter before the offense went completely stagnant. Not putting points on the board again until there was 2:10 left in the 3rd quarter came back to bite the Niners.
NFL

