Cross-country: Knappa boys setting the pace

By Gary Henley The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 5 days ago
The Knappa boys cross-country team following a recent meet.

The state is about to get a good look at the Isaiah Rodriguez era of cross-country.

Knappa has already been watching Rodriguez for years, but if all goes according to plan, the 2A/1A level could see Rodriguez win his first individual title in the state meet on Nov. 6 in Eugene. And then win it again next year, since he’s only a junior.

His most recent accomplishment took place Sept. 25 at Blue Lake Park in Portland, where Rodriguez ran in the Nike Portland XC challenge.

Competing in the Danner championships division against runners from bigger schools, Rodriguez finished a respectable 36th out of 146 runners, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 7.3 seconds, a new personal best.

It also makes Rodriguez the top-ranked runner at the 2A/1A level, slightly ahead of Colin Friend, of St. Stephen’s Academy.

Rodriguez’s best time as a freshman in 2019 was 17:28. His sophomore best was 16:45. His best mark as a junior is the 16:07.

If that trend continues, his senior best will be somewhere around 15:27. Not bad.

“It has been a great season so far,” said Knappa coach Amanda Isom. “Isaiah has been chipping away at his time, with hopes of placing high at the state championship meet this year.”

Meanwhile, the Knappa boys team showed up in the No. 3 spot in a recent coaches poll for 2A/1A teams, behind Bandon and Union/Cove.

In a hypothetical state meet on athletic.net, the Loggers would finish sixth, with Rodriguez winning.

With Rodriguez competing in the top division in the Nike Portland meet, the rest of the Knappa boys ran in the Division 3 varsity race, where — without Rodriguez — the Loggers took 15th out of 21 teams, which were mostly 4A and 5A teams from Oregon and large schools from Washington state.

The top four teams were Medical Lake with 79 points, followed by South Salem, Ridgefield and Clackamas.

Knappa placers included junior Clay Keyser (52nd, 19:08), freshman Joshua Peterson (54th, 19:14), freshman Soren Brown (68th, 19:28), junior Ethan Smalley (93rd, 20:14), sophomore Moses Peitsch (111th, 20:58), junior Finn Corcoran (125th, 22:05) and freshman Donnie VanGundy (137th, 23:30).

With everybody returning next season, the Loggers could find themselves as the state favorites in 2022.

“We have a couple of freshman, Josh Peterson and Soren Brown, who have been performing really well and helping push the team,” Isom said. “We have returners Clay Keyser, Ethan Smalley, Moses Peitsch and Finn Corcoran to help round out our varsity team.”

She added, “We are hoping to continue improving as we get closer to our district championship meet on Oct. 29, really pushing for one of those top two team spots.”

The Knappa girls also saw success in Portland, as freshman Alondra Piña ran in the girls junior varsity freshmen/sophomore Division 2 and 3 race, where she placed seventh out of 85 runners in 23:53.

Astoria, OR
