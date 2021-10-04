Joint Indigenous Organizations Statement About the Gabby Petito Case
Organizations: StrongHearts Native Helpline, Alaska Native Women's Resource Center, National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, Alliance of Tribal Coalitions to End Violence. Several weeks of national mainstream news media coverage has been focused on Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old white woman who recently was reported missing and subsequently found murdered. We offer our sincere condolences to her family. No one should have to experience this kind of tragedy exacerbated by noted indicators of domestic violence.www.redlakenationnews.com
