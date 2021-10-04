CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Joint Indigenous Organizations Statement About the Gabby Petito Case

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations: StrongHearts Native Helpline, Alaska Native Women's Resource Center, National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, Alliance of Tribal Coalitions to End Violence. Several weeks of national mainstream news media coverage has been focused on Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old white woman who recently was reported missing and subsequently found murdered. We offer our sincere condolences to her family. No one should have to experience this kind of tragedy exacerbated by noted indicators of domestic violence.

The Warped Coverage of the Gabby Petito Case

If you’ve been on the internet at all over the past few weeks, you must have heard the name Gabby Petito. Petito was a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing, and, on Sept. 21, found dead in Teton County, Wyoming. Petito was in Teton County at the time of her...
Amid attention on Gabby Petito case, Native mother seeks justice

Redhair's disappearance was not reported in local media. Detectives said they had no leads, according to her mother Anita King. Now King, 62, is organizing an Oct. 3 rally in Albuquerque to seek justice for her daughter after the disappearance of another young American woman, Gabby Petito, gained global attention.
Local domestic violence advocate shares observations on the Gabby Petito case

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A domestic violence advocate from the Imperial Valley says she believes domestic abuse could have been a factor in the case of Gabby Petito. Judith Kline-Pritchard is the director of legal services for Womanhaven, a domestic violence center in El Centro. Kline-Pitchard sites an interview in which one of Petito's friends describes her fiance, Brian Laundrie, as controlling. She told News 11's Wiley Jawyhary she wishes Petito's friend came forward sooner. She says it could have helped.
OPINION: Contrasting coverage of Gabby Petito case and missing and murdered Indigenous people shows ‘absolute injustice’

There is no question that Gabby Petito’s death is a terrible tragedy. A young woman’s life, full of promise, cut short by what authorities said was likely homicide. It’s a horror that no person and no family should have to experience. Petito’s life, disappearance and death have captured the imagination...
In Light Of Petito Case, Indigenous Women Remain Missing In AZ

The recent homicide case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has prompted discussion regarding public attention for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the United States. Authorities this week confirmed that Petito’s remains were found near Grand Teton National Park. The non-profit Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA expressed condolences...
The Gabby Petito case is a woman’s greatest fear

Plastered all over the news for weeks, the face of Gabby Petito was engraved in the hearts and minds of those who heard her story. After police responded to a domestic dispute between Petito and her boyfriend, the media focused on following the young woman’s missing person case. Since her body was found, authorities continued to search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who remains the suspect in the ongoing investigation. Until he is found, there will be no rest and no justice.
Gabby Petito case and recognizing abusive relationships

Gabby Petito, a 22-year old influencer, left for a road trip out west in early July to visit national parks with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, but Laundrie returned alone. Given her influencer status, her disappearance quickly gained national attention. During their roadtrip, the couple had a disagreement that escalated to...
Society
Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
Even in states where weed is legal, Black Americans are still getting arrested for it

American drug law enforcement is a race issue. This is not just my leftist opinion; there is significant data that supports the fact that POC are disproportionately searched, arrested, and prosecuted on drug charges in this country. A lot of liberals thought that legalizing weed would change that, but new research suggests that even where weed is legal, Black and Latinx Americans are still being unjustly arrested on weed charges.
There’s a ‘hidden cost’ of being Black in America, study says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — African-American men, even those who “make it” and attain professional or financial success, still encounter constant discrimination, a recent study finds. Researchers from UCLA surveyed both Black and white American males of various income brackets and discovered that, regardless of success, African-Americans still experience far more discrimination than their Caucasian peers.
