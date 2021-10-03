CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Saints, 27-21 in OT

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Daniel Jones and the indefatigable New York Giants faced down deafening crowd noise in the Superdome, erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and broke into the win column in a game fittingly decided on the final play. Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown...

