RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – COVID-19 testing at the School District of Rhinelander is now in its second week. Superintendent Eric Burke says it’s going well so far. Testing is available outside the Hodag Dome for staff, students, and their families. It’s run by an outside company that’s paid for by the state. “Before this opened up, especially here in the north, there was not as much access to testing. That’s been working pretty well. The company itself, they’re not our employees, they’re working out some kinks, but overall it’s giving our families and our staff and our students some more access to testing.”

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO