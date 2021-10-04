CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Disability Employment Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Inclusive Hiring

 5 days ago

ST. PAUL– Minnesotans with disabilities play a critical role in our economy and provide immense value to our work environments. October marks the 76th annual observation of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is themed as America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion. Minnesota’s economy and its competitiveness require the contributions of all people, including those with disabilities. Our recovery will be powered by inclusion.

More than 40 million people in the United States have a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted people with disabilities, exacerbating what the World Health Organization termed the Disability Divide. Disability is a growing demographic, it was pre-pandemic, but even more so post, with “Long Covid” recently designated a disability.
