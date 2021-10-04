National Disability Employment Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Inclusive Hiring
ST. PAUL– Minnesotans with disabilities play a critical role in our economy and provide immense value to our work environments. October marks the 76th annual observation of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is themed as America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion. Minnesota’s economy and its competitiveness require the contributions of all people, including those with disabilities. Our recovery will be powered by inclusion.www.redlakenationnews.com
