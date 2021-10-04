Fixing your old smartphone instead of tossing it could help the climate crisis, ﻿experts say

Someone said something really striking to me the other day – that weather used to be the last thing on the news, but now it’s the first. And it’s not good news. Fire, floods, drought – climate change in terrible and obvious action. It made me think of something I’ve been increasingly obsessed by – unexpectedly – which is pensions. Pensions used to be the last thing on our minds, certainly not something to talk about at lunch, but to help tackle the climate crisis, they actually should now be the first.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO