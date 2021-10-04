Fire destroys part of Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family was left without a home Sunday night after a fire destroyed part of their house.

Rockford Fire crews were sent to a home on Central Ave. around 11:10 a.m. They said that some was coming from the residence, and that the home has fire damage on the second floor, with smoke damage throughout.

Fire crews said that the Red Cross is helping to provide housing for the displaced residents, and that they are still investigating what started the fire.

