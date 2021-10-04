Carlton Davis carted to the locker room; Patriots lead Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime

Tampa Bay cut New England’s lead to one point at 7-6 just before halftime. But the Buccaneers’ cornerback situation looks to have gone from bad to worse. Carlton Davis was carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact leg injury while on the punt return team late in the second quarter. Davis was down for several minutes before he was helped off the field by trainers. He was not putting any weight on his left leg as he went to the sideline.