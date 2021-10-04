San Juan woman dies in hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that left one woman dead on Saturday near San Juan.

According to a release, a brown SUV driving westbound on Eldora Road near Cesar Chavez Road struck a female pedestrian walking near the roadway at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, Ofelia Merlene Proa, 19, of San Juan suffered major injuries in the crash and died after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid to the pedestrian.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is further investigating this incident.

Police describe the vehicle as a brown SUV with damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact DPS at (956) 565-7600.

