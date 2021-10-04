CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan, TX

San Juan woman dies in hit-and-run crash, police searching for driver

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xZhH_0cG9iw3f00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that left one woman dead on Saturday near San Juan.

UPDATE: Driver of deadly auto-pedestrian crash confesses to drunk driving, turns herself in

According to a release, a brown SUV driving westbound on Eldora Road near Cesar Chavez Road struck a female pedestrian walking near the roadway at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, Ofelia Merlene Proa, 19, of San Juan suffered major injuries in the crash and died after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV failed to stop and render aid to the pedestrian.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is further investigating this incident.

Police describe the vehicle as a brown SUV with damage to its front bumper.

Brownsville hosts women’s march in protest of abortion ban

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact DPS at (956) 565-7600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

SELINA DAVILA
5d ago

whatever the reason as to why she was walking in the middle of the night, prayers 🙏 to her family. RIP 🙏

Reply
4
Related
ValleyCentral

Deputies that shot, killed man in Weslaco placed on administrative leave

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional information was provided regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Weslaco on Wednesday. According to a media release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a 63-year-old woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by her son, Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez, 25, was located by deputies inside the residence and […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Firefighters respond to multiple tractor-trailers engulfed in flames

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Firefighters responded to multiple tractor-trailers on fire in San Benito. Two tractor-trailers caught fire on Farm to Market Road 732 near Eva Ruth Palmer. San Benito and Brownsville Fire Departments responded to the fire. Running out of water, officials requested more assistance from La Feria Fire. The Harlingen Fire Department […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police report two vehicle head-on collision

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department responded to a major traffic accident that occurred close to 7 a.m. Authorities said a tan GMC Acadia was traveling southeast while a blue Dodge Journey was traveling northwest. The GMC vehicle began to travel against traffic and collided head-on with the Dodge Journey. The accident happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Traffic
City
San Juan, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Smuggler crashes truck into gas pipeline

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered an injured migrant woman alone in a truck after it crashed into a gas pipeline near Kingsville on Thursday. Before the crash, Kingsville Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a stop on the truck and were led on a car chase, according […]
KINGSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
ValleyCentral

Harlingen shooting leaves one dead, two in hospital

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A shooting at Harlingen apartments left one dead and two injured, according to police. Harlingen PD told ValleyCentral the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sunshine Village Apartments, near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and U.S. 77 Sunshine Strip. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 4

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The week began with a disaster declaration for the lower Valley, followed by two fatal hit-and-runs, and a fatal shooting. ☀️Check out this weekend’s weather forecast🌦️ Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed and declared Cameron County as an area of disaster. The declaration of disaster is a response to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspicious package found near Social Security office in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday the Social Security Office in McAllen called in a suspicious package to the FBI. According to a news release, the FBI, Federal Protective Services, McAllen Police, Texas DPS, and the McAllen Fire Department responded to the scene. People in nearby buildings were evacuated or moved to a safer location. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol discovers multiple migrants with gunshot wounds

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered multiple migrants suffering from gunshot wounds near Hidalgo. 11 migrants were found near Hidalgo at approximately midnight Monday, five of the migrants were suffering from gunshot wounds. Agents responded, contacting EMS and assisting with First Aid, according to a United States Customs and Border Protection […]
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Suv#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Texas toddler missing after chasing dog, reports say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A search is underway for a 3-year-old that went missing in Grimes County. The toddler has now been missing for over 24 hours. Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. on October 6. The […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

SAPD: Man wanted for killing his brother at birthday party

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing his brother at a birthday party. According to a press release by SAPD, witnesses saw Gonzales get into a “heated verbal argument” with 30-year-old Isaac Aguilar before the stabbing. Gonzales, 28, is accused...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Deputies shoot, kill man following domestic dispute in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating an incident where deputies shot and killed a man following a domestic dispute in Weslaco. According to a release, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday on Ruben Navarro Street in Weslaco. A man involved in the dispute was […]
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
ValleyCentral

‘Mexikan’ mafia member sentenced to three decades in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to federal prison following his conviction involving drug trafficking and firearms. Authorities obtained a search warrant in February for Robert “Lil’ Rob” Loya house. During the search, authorities seized two firearms, assorted ammunition, and over seven kilograms of meth, according to a release. The jury heard […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

842
Followers
293
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy