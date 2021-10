Volvo is betting global investors will look at its long-term potential, rather than its short-term problems as it confirms plans to launch an initial public offering. The Swedish automaker could earn itself a $25 billion valuation based on what it’s revealed about the IPO plan announced Monday. It initially hopes to raise 25 billion Swedish crowns, or about $2.9 billion, on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. But Chinese parent Geely Holdings signaled it will sell off some of its own shares, as well. Geely has not indicated how much of a stake in Volvo it will retain after the public offering.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO