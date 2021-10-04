CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead: Why Maggie And Negan’s First Real Talk Was Both Successful And Disappointing

By Nick Venable
Spoilers below for the latest episode of The Walking Dead, so be warned!. Ever since it was first announced that Lauren Cohan would return to The Walking Dead to close out the series as Maggie Rhee, fans were fully aware an eventual confrontation would happen between Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s villain-in-reform Negan. I can’t imagine anyone thought it would take nearly the entire first third of Season 11 for it to happen, however, nor that it would be a fairly calm exchange without blood being shed or voices being raised or any other major signs of emotional anguish. (I guess last week's episode had enough of those.)

CinemaBlend

How The Conners Season 4 Revealed Something New About Roseanne 3 Years After Character's Death

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Conners’ second episode in Season 4. Ever since The Conners set up the narrative that its late matriarch Roseanne died of an accidental overdose, the ABC sitcom has understandably put some distance between references to Roseanne Barr’s character and the flagship series. (Understandable given the controversial way the comedian exited the rebooted comedy.) But showrunner Bruce Helford and his creative team managed to bring the character’s memory back in an unexpected way in Season 4, with the episode “Education, Corruption and Damnation” revealing Roseanne Conner’s secret connection with God and the Good Book.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick's Killer From the Comics

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick's impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead.
TVLine

The Resident EP, Star Matt Czuchry Break Down 'Traumatic' Episode 3 and Why Nic's Fate Made 'Logical Sense'

The following post contains major spoilers for Season 5, Episode 3 of The Resident. Haven’t watched yet? Avert your eyes, stat! Emily VanCamp officially said goodbye to The Resident on Tuesday night — and Conrad was forced to say the same to his longtime love, Nic. In Episode 3 of the Fox medical drama’s fifth season, Nic passed away after the car accident she’d been involved in last week ultimately left her brain-dead. Despite Conrad’s initial denial of the situation, and the best efforts of Billie and the Chastain team — including the decision to put Nic in a medically induced...
CinemaBlend

The Resident’s Emily VanCamp Finally Explains Her Decision To Leave After Four Seasons

Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 3 of The Resident, “The Long and Winding Road.”. Fox medical drama The Resident said goodbye to one of its own in the most recent episode. In August, it was announced that series star Emily VanCamp had exited the series ahead of Season 5, with only a hint of how her character, nurse practitioner Nic Nevin, would be departing. That storyline was the main focus of the October 5 episode, however, coinciding with VanCamp breaking her silence about the decision to leave The Resident after four seasons.
Lauren Cohan
Angela Kang
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
CinemaBlend

Why The Resident's Heartbreaking Farewell To Emily VanCamp's Nic Was Also One Of The Show's Best Episodes

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Resident Season 5, called “Long & Winding Road.”. Well, The Resident finally did what has been inevitable since the big news over the summer, and said the final farewell to Emily VanCamp’s Nic. With VanCamp choosing to leave the show ahead of Season 5, the show had to find a way to write out Nic after Season 4 ended on such good terms. “Long & Winding Road” revealed that The Resident went the route of killing Nic off. And although it was a truly heartbreaking hour that I’m probably not going to be ready to rewatch any time soon, “Long & Winding Road” ranks as one of the best episodes in the history of The Resident.
asapland.com

“The Walking Dead”: First Pictures Of Its New Spin-Off

A universe that began with a series that is already arriving for its tenth season is increasingly expanding. Because as we have the MCU with its heroes and villains that do not stop growing. As well as we also have the DC Multiverse. So there is a third title that...
ComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants Negan "Going Down Swinging" on The Walking Dead

When The Walking Dead ends, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants Negan going solo or "going down swinging." Negan came in swinging Lucille (and has since retired the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat for a crowbar), and he might go out the same way if the Reapers hunt him down with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on their mission to Meridian. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of the mid-season finale ominously titled "For Blood," Morgan said he doesn't know how The Walking Dead ends but knows the ending he wants for Negan:
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Will See Negan Teach Maggie Survival Tactics

There have been some feuds of pretty epic proportions throughout the history of AMC’s The Walking Dead. From The Governor to Gareth and, most recently, Alpha and Beta, the series showcases villains that are easy to hate and sacrifices favorite characters to their evil ways. Another masterful villain within TWD‘s...
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Judith needs to hear Virgil’s story

In The Walking Dead’s most recent episode, “On the Inside,” we saw a very different side to Virgil (Kevin Carroll) than when we first met him. This was a man on a mission to save the life of someone he didn’t know because he was shown some grace and kindness from someone he didn’t know. Michonne extended that kindness to him, and Judith needs to know this fact.
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Ridloff & Kevin Carroll Talk ‘Ferals’ & Rick Connections

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6, “On the Inside.”]. In the end, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) survived their ordeal in the feral-infested house… but to hear them tell it, surviving might’ve only been half the battle. Especially for Connie, who already had PTSD from the cave. And there’s some question as to whether poor Virgil’s still alive?!
Daily Iberian

How ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Built Season 7’s Nuclear Landscape

Call it a brave new apocalypse. Ten warheads exploded across the Texas terrain in the Season 6 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. And the now spread-out survivors must cope in the nuclear wasteland — for now. Fallout sites, weather patterns, resources, and walker activity all factor in. “Even...
Decider

‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Discuss the Season’s Most Terrifying Episode

You expect a fair amount of horror on AMC’s The Walking Dead… But not like this. On this week’s episode, “On The Inside,” and spoilers past this point, we finally reunited with Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll), only for them to be trapped inside a dilapidated house filled with feral cannibals right out of The Hills Have Eyes. They’re pale, fast, crawl on all fours, and constantly popping out of the walls. And it is terrifying.
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Walking in The Spiderwebs

The spider’s web in the opening scene serves as a fitting metaphor for an episode about captivity — Connie trapped in a house of horrors, and Daryl all tangled up in the schemes of the Reapers. Pope’s psycho ex-military crew is formidable, but as villainous gangs go, they don’t rank up there with the Saviors or the Whisperers in terms of muscle, mayhem, or a charismatic leader; most of the drama in that storyline thus far is carried by Daryl and Leah, as we wonder if she’s too far gone to be redeemed. But here, it’s long-lost Connie and Virgil who deliver one of the show’s most harrowing, genuinely frightening tales in a long, long time.
