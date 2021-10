It's officially Muppets Haunted Mansion day, as the much-anticipated movie is finally available to stream on Disney+. The new project features your favorite Muppets celebrating the Halloween season, though the Great Gonzo and Pepe decide to celebrate in a different way, as Gonzo looks to take on a grand and seemingly deadly new challenge in the Haunted Mansion. The Muppets aren't the only ones crashing the party though, as there are a host of guest stars and cameos to look forward to, and who better to talk to about all those big appearances than the Great Gonzo and Pepe, who sat down with ComicBook.com for a bit ahead of the big Disney+ debut.

