Broncos offense struggled, but defense wasn’t much better in loss to Baltimore

By Ryan O’Halloran
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final insult for the Broncos on a maddening Sunday afternoon that started with so much optimism came in the final minute of a 23-7 seemed-more-lopsided-than-it-was loss to Baltimore. As the fans dressed in orange and blue filed out to fight traffic, Ravens fans remained and serenaded their players, each...

Von Miller
