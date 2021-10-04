Broncos offense struggled, but defense wasn’t much better in loss to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson can now add author to his already impressive resume. The Ravens star quarterback announced a children’s book Thursday on Instagram. The book is titled “I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!” In the announcement, Jackson also premiers his new author’s Instagram account, @ljwrites2, which has amassed nearly 1,500 followers as of Thursday afternoon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) Jackson said the book is about inspiring kids to follow their dreams. “It’s pretty much talking about dreaming,” Jackson explained in a press conference Thursday. “You know me wanting to be an NFL player since I was a little kid, and my dreams came to reality.” "Me wanting to be an NFL player when I was a kid.. it came to reality." @Lj_era8 on his new book: pic.twitter.com/CCcoAYkgaG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2021 “Lamar > Edgar Allen Poe 😈” commented a fan on Instagram, but Jackson’s writing prowess remains yet to be seen. Jackson said the book is coming soon.

