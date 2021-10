Should the 49ers finally let Jimmy Garoppolo go via a trade and hand over the keys to the franchise to Trey Lance? We think so. There are probably a few out there thinking this, but the San Francisco 49ers need to consider pulling the trigger while they still can and cash in on current franchise signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo and hand the keys over to rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO