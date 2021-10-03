Medical freedom group holds protest outside P&G Lima to support employees
Medical freedom group holds protest outside P&G Lima to support employees. The Lima Community Medical Freedom group held a protest/rally outside of P&G Saturday morning. Organizers for the protest state that P&G employees were told via email that they had to register their vaccination status, while another email sent afterward stated that they had to either get the COVID-19 Vaccine or get tested weekly to continue working.www.hometownstations.com
