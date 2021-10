Susan K. Ready, 74, formerly of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. She felt that her family was her highest priority and received great fulfillment from caring for loved ones and making her house into a home. She was a very good mom who enjoyed cooking, especially Thanksgiving dinner, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She also enjoyed gardening, antiquing and yard sales. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Enola Sportsman Association, Marysville V.F.W. Post 882 and Enola American Legion Post 751.

MARYSVILLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO