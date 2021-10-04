CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

‘No stone is left unturned’: Australian links in Pandora papers will be investigated, ATO says

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh21X_0cG9h1J400
The Australian Taxation Office says it will use its international networks to investigate the massive data set in the Pandora papers.

The Australian Taxation Office says it will investigate any links to Australians that emerge from the Pandora papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore data.

About 400 Australian names are contained in the papers, a cache of 11.9m files from companies hired by wealthy clients to create offshore structures and trusts in tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands and Samoa.

The data was obtained by the Independent Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with media outlets, including the Guardian.

It includes 35 current and former world leaders and more than 300 other public officials.

Quick Guide

What are the Pandora papers?

Show

Australians who appear in the data include senior figures from the finance and property industries. The Guardian has chosen not to identify them.

The ATO’s deputy commissioner Will Day said there were “a range of legitimate reasons that someone may have for an offshore bank account or structure”.

“We know most Australians do the right thing,” he said.

“However, there are some who attempt to hide their ownership interests or financial misdoings through offshore arrangements.”

Day said the ATO would use its international information-sharing networks to investigate the gargantuan data set.

“We are well-connected locally and globally in our efforts to fight financial crime,” he said.

“We will certainly look at this data set and compare it with the data we already have to identify any potential connections.

“We have some of the best auditors, investigators, analysts and data scientists in the world who work together to sort the good from the bad, ensuring no stone is left unturned.”

03:13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tk9PA_0cG9h1J400
What are the Pandora papers? – video explainer

He said the secrets of anyone who tried to cheat the system were no longer safe and they could expect “serious consequences” for their actions.

“No complicated money trail is too difficult for us to unravel,” he said.

The Pandora papers are the latest, and largest, of a series of major leaks of financial data that have convulsed the offshore world since 2013.

Previous leaks include the Panama papers in 2016 and the Paradise papers in 2017.

Day said the ATO did not rely on leaks to do its job.

“We detect, investigate and deal with offshore tax evasion year-round,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
UPI News

Pandora Papers: Hundreds of public figures linked to offshore fortunes

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An investigation into millions of confidential files has uncovered alleged underhanded financial dealings of 35 current and former heads of state, among more than 330 other politicians and public officials. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the report called the Pandora Papers on Sunday, accusing...
FIFA
YubaNet

ICIJ Investigation: The Pandora Papers: Exposing the Rogue Offshore Finance Industry

Based upon the most expansive leak of tax haven files in history, the investigation reveals the secret deals and hidden assets of more than 330 politicians and high-level public officials in more than 90 countries and territories, including 35 country leaders. The Pandora Papers lays bare the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Central Tribune

Pandora Papers: Document dump links world leaders to secret wealth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (Reuters) - A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ato#Tax Evasion#Panama#Australians
Washington Post

Pakistan’s leader promises investigation into citizens mentioned in Pandora Papers

Revelations of the hidden wealth of billionaires and country leaders, published Sunday and based on more than 11.9 million financial documents, were met with official denials, accusations of foreign influence and the announcement of at least one official investigation. In Pakistan, a prime minister who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform...
ASIA
kcrw.com

Where the world’s richest people are parking their money: Pandora Papers investigates

Millions of newly released documents show that some of the world’s richest and most powerful people are using tax havens and shell companies to hide their vast wealth from tax authorities and criminal investigators. In Malibu, records show offshore companies linked to the king of Jordan spent $70 million on three adjacent homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
Place
Dubai
Country
Switzerland
Country
Australia
therealdeal.com

Ecuadorian president, linked to US real estate, named in Pandora Papers

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso – who has been linked to roughly 130 South Florida properties – is among the heads of state named in the Pandora Papers. The trove of records reveals Lasso is linked to two trusts set up in South Dakota, but do not touch on the president’s alleged links to South Florida real estate.
REAL ESTATE
dallassun.com

France to study Pandora Papers, investigate citizens' involvement

Paris [France], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): France will analyze the Pandora Papers, a dossier detailing the offshore activities of prominent global political figures, to see if French nationals have been involved in fraudulent tax schemes, Olivier Dussopt, a minister delegate for public accounts at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, said Tuesday.
EUROPE
IBTimes

Chile President Investigated After Pandora Papers Leak

The Chilean public prosecutor's office on Friday opened an investigation into President Sebastian Pinera over the sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks. Attorney General Jorge Abbott opened the probe after the Pandora Papers revealed the sale of...
POLITICS
BBC

Pandora Papers: Pakistan's Imran Khan pledges to 'investigate wrongdoing'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government will investigate citizens linked to a massive leak on hidden global wealth. The Pandora Papers link hundreds of Pakistanis, including members of Mr Khan's cabinet, to wealth secretly moved through offshore companies. They rank among history's biggest financial leaks, exposing dealings...
ASIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pandora Papers: Opposition calls Imran Khan's investigation cell 'hoax'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties on Monday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to establish a cell to investigate the Pakistani nationals whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers "a hoax" and called for an inquiry through a judicial commission or an independent commission like that of Panama Papers.
WORLD
The Guardian

Pandora papers: what the offshore services providers say

Below are responses, some of them edited, received from three offshore services providers – Alcogal, Asiaciti Trust and Fidelity – whose information appears in the Pandora papers, and who were invited by the Guardian to comment on their activities and those of their clients. Alcogal. “Alcogal complies with all laws...
ECONOMY
recordargusnews.com

Investigation dubbed ‘Pandora Papers’ brings renewed calls for tax haven scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calls grew Monday for an end to the financial secrecy that has allowed many of the world’s richest and most powerful people to hide their wealth from tax collectors. The outcry came after a report revealed the way that world leaders, billionaires and others have used shell companies and offshore accounts to keep trillions of dollars out […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Australia welcoming back French ambassador after sub spat

Australian government ministers welcomed France’s decision to return its ambassador to Australia and said Thursday they hoped the two nations could repair the damage from a cancelled submarine contract.“We welcome back the French Ambassador to Canberra and hopefully we can move beyond our recent disappointments,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, deputy leader of the ruling conservative Liberal Party, told Nine Network TV.France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra last month after Australia cancelled a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with majority French state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Under an alliance that includes Britain, Australia...
AUSTRALIA
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy